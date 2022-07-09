4 St Johnstone talking points as Theo Bair and Max Kucheriavyi shine in pre-season win against Cove Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

4 St Johnstone talking points as Theo Bair and Max Kucheriavyi shine in pre-season win against Cove Rangers

By Eric Nicolson
July 9 2022, 3.34pm Updated: July 9 2022, 6.27pm
St Johnstone celebrate after Melker Hallberg opens the scoring.
St Johnstone celebrate after Melker Hallberg opens the scoring.

St Johnstone finished their pre-season with a 3-2 win against Championship part-timers Cove Rangers.

A late Graham Carey goal, converting a rebound from a long-range shot from youngster Taylor Steven that came back off the bar, settled the contest.

Melker Hallberg and Theo Bair had scored before that.

Courier Sport picks out four talking points as the League Cup now looms large.

Wee Max shines

Callum Davidson has made a couple of signings for forward positions with seriously impressive pedigree.

If Jamie Murphy and Carey can get close to their form of previous seasons, they’ll both do very well for St Johnstone.

You could make an argument, however, that there is another creative player Saints fans were even more excited to see in this pre-season friendly.

And he was already on the books – Max Kucheriavyi.

Davidson has made no secret of the fact he has high hopes for the young Ukrainian who helped Kelty Hearts win League Two in the second of his short spells away from McDiarmid Park.

Max Kucheriavyi is brought down.
Max Kucheriavyi is brought down.

Playing in the wide right position of the two behind a striker, the 20-year-old certainly couldn’t be accused of looking to take the safe option.

Unfortunately, he and Stevie May weren’t on the same wavelength when he drifted inside early on and then again with a diagonal defence-splitting pass.

It was Kucheriavyi’s direct run through the middle that resulted in Hallberg’s free-kick goal and Evan Towler was shown up when bringing him down near the centre circle just before the first half ended.

I think it’s safe to say there won’t be a third loan.

Life in the old dog yet

Towards the end of last season the system that helped keep Saints in the top flight had Murray Davidson at the base of a central midfield three.

It will be a different formation for the start of this campaign, with two central midfielders deployed.

Davidson might not have the energy of his peak years but he showed in the 45 minutes he was given that he’ll be an asset in this set-up as well.

Murray Davidson in action.
Murray Davidson in action.

Opta don’t do statistics for pre-season friendlies but if they did, they would have highlighted impressive distribution numbers for the 34-year-old.

Davidson barely wasted a pass.

Liam Craig’s position at the top of the Saints appearance list could yet be under threat.

Theo Bair seizes his chance

The acclimatisation period is over.

Three goals in three pre-season friendlies for Saints’ Canadian international striker tells you that.

And so did his overall contribution here.

He was introduced for the start of the second half and you could immediately understand why his manager has said that the lone centre-forward role suits him.

Bair held the ball up well, made intelligent runs and – perhaps most importantly of all – got a few shots away.

Adam Montgomery hitting the byeline and cutting back for the former Vancouver Whitecaps man to finish with a first-time strike put Saints 2-1 in front.

It will hopefully become a recurring theme when the real football starts in midweek.

Ready for Annan?

Saints will try to navigate their way through the League Cup group stage and use those matches to tighten up ahead of the start of the Premiership campaign on the run.

You could say the same for every other team in the competition.

The fact they don’t yet have a number one goalkeeper is a concern because, even though Elliott Parish wasn’t at fault for Cove’s two goals, he was shaky under cross balls.

And the backline has a work in progress feel to it.

With League Two opposition, Annan Athletic, first up, it’s an ideal way of easing their way into the competitive stuff.

Door still open for Eetu Vertainen at St Johnstone despite 2nd Linfield loan, insists Saints boss

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]