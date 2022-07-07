St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson reveals the best position for Graham Carey and Max Kucheriavyi – and it’s the same one

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson reveals the best position for Graham Carey and Max Kucheriavyi – and it’s the same one

By Eric Nicolson
July 7 2022, 7.00am
Graham Carey’s versatility was one of the attractions of recruiting him for St Johnstone.

But manager Callum Davidson has already made up his mind on the position he views as the Irishman’s best one in his new-look team.

The former CSKA Sofia and Plymouth Argyle player is an option on both flanks and as a number 10.

Asked if he has one role, in particular, earmarked for the 33-year-old this season, Davidson answered: “I do.

“It will be high on the right hand side.

“That, and in the midfield three. Those will probably be his two main positions for me.

“He’s got quality and sharpness in the final third which everybody will see from his clips on Youtube.”

A good few of those clips are shots from distance that have found the top corner.

“We lacked a bit of that last year,” said Davidson.

“Hopefully Graham’s shooting from outside the box will be an important asset for us.

“Cammy MacPherson is another one for that. We only saw glimpses of it last season. He’s definitely got that weapon in his arsenal.

“With Graham, I’m expecting goals and assists when we get him into the final third.

“We’ve signed him for two years. He’s definitely not a stop-gap signing. He’ll be a massive part of the team.”

Like-for-like

In Max Kucheriavyi, who scored in Saints’ 6-3 defeat to Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Tuesday afternoon, it’s looking as if Davidson has a like-for-like contender for the very same right-sided attacking beat.

“Young Max plays a similar position to him,” he said.

“He’s been fantastic for me in pre-season, as I hoped he would be.

“When I’m making a change with those two, it won’t be a change of style.”

