St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson reveals the best position for Graham Carey and Max Kucheriavyi – and it’s the same one

Graham Carey’s versatility was one of the attractions of recruiting him for St Johnstone.

But manager Callum Davidson has already made up his mind on the position he views as the Irishman’s best one in his new-look team.

The former CSKA Sofia and Plymouth Argyle player is an option on both flanks and as a number 10.

Asked if he has one role, in particular, earmarked for the 33-year-old this season, Davidson answered: “I do.

“It will be high on the right hand side.

“That, and in the midfield three. Those will probably be his two main positions for me.

“He’s got quality and sharpness in the final third which everybody will see from his clips on Youtube.”

Goal Of The Day 🤩 Graham Carey vs Millwall, 2015 One of the many great goals he scored for Plymouth 🟢 #PAFC pic.twitter.com/NMDdExCmBe — The Lower Tiers (@LowerTiers) October 14, 2021

A good few of those clips are shots from distance that have found the top corner.

“We lacked a bit of that last year,” said Davidson.

“Hopefully Graham’s shooting from outside the box will be an important asset for us.

“Cammy MacPherson is another one for that. We only saw glimpses of it last season. He’s definitely got that weapon in his arsenal.

“With Graham, I’m expecting goals and assists when we get him into the final third.

“We’ve signed him for two years. He’s definitely not a stop-gap signing. He’ll be a massive part of the team.”

Like-for-like

In Max Kucheriavyi, who scored in Saints’ 6-3 defeat to Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Tuesday afternoon, it’s looking as if Davidson has a like-for-like contender for the very same right-sided attacking beat.

“Young Max plays a similar position to him,” he said.

“He’s been fantastic for me in pre-season, as I hoped he would be.

“When I’m making a change with those two, it won’t be a change of style.”