Graham Carey will give St Johnstone the ‘spark’ they need, says cup winner Lee Croft

Lee Croft saw Graham Carey’s wand of a left foot put to impressive use when the pair were Huddersfield team-mates more than a decade ago.

And the St Johnstone Scottish Cup winner has backed the Perth club’s signing target to wield it to equally good effect in the Premiership next season.

The Irishman, currently in Spain with the Saints squad for a training camp, will provide goals and assists for a side which struggled to cut open defences in the last top flight campaign.

It’s a long time since he shared a pitch with Carey but Croft is confident that the former CSKA Sofia man’s creative and shooting qualities have stood the test of time.

Graham Carey only scores good goals. pic.twitter.com/xnHeZksC1Y — MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) February 10, 2019

“Graham will definitely add a spark up front for Saints,” he said.

“He’s got fantastic quality on the ball, he’s creative and he has a wonderful left foot on him.

“When he was at Huddersfield he created loads of goals with it from open play and from set-pieces.

“He was the same at Plymouth when he went there too. He had a really successful time.

“Saints struggled for goals last season so they need someone to create for them and he’ll do that.

“If you get people into the box, Graham will set it up for them – no doubt about that.”

Top class set-pieces

Croft, who was on loan with Huddersfield in 2010, added: “He had a good career in Scotland before with Ross County and St Mirren before going down to England, so he knows what the league is all about.

“I can definitely see why Callum has gone for him and I think he’ll play a big role in helping them score more goals this season.

“If you’re a striker Graham is the kind of player you love having in your team because his delivery is so good and he’ll put it into the right areas.

“His set-pieces are also top class so I’d expect Saints to score more often from them when he’s in the team.”

Still plenty to offer at 33

Croft does not believe Carey’s career is on the wane.

“Although Graham’s 33 now you look at the level he’s been playing at,” he said.

“He was a regular with CSKA Sofia last season, playing in all their European group stage games as well.

Fair to say that Graham Carey is VERY popular with Plymouth fans… Hasn't been winding down in Bulgaria either. CSKA mounting title challenges and playing in Europe during his 3 years there. The 33-year-old made over 100 apps during time in Sofia. pic.twitter.com/YKW8ZkbMHG — St Johnstone 1884 (@stjohnstone1884) June 27, 2022

“So he’s clearly looked after himself well and will still have plenty to offer this season.

“Graham was always very fit and he’s got a physical presence about him.

“With us he played wide on the left but I think he’s also played more centrally for other clubs too.

“He’s versatile, like all good footballers are, and because he’s so comfortable on the ball he can adapt easily.

“He’s a good signing and hopefully he’ll make a positive impact up there.”