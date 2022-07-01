Graham Carey will give St Johnstone the ‘spark’ they need, says cup winner Lee Croft

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Graham Carey will give St Johnstone the ‘spark’ they need, says cup winner Lee Croft

By Eric Nicolson
July 1 2022, 7.00am Updated: July 1 2022, 7.55am
Graham Carey and Lee Croft.

Lee Croft saw Graham Carey’s wand of a left foot put to impressive use when the pair were Huddersfield team-mates more than a decade ago.

And the St Johnstone Scottish Cup winner has backed the Perth club’s signing target to wield it to equally good effect in the Premiership next season.

The Irishman, currently in Spain with the Saints squad for a training camp, will provide goals and assists for a side which struggled to cut open defences in the last top flight campaign.

It’s a long time since he shared a pitch with Carey but Croft is confident that the former CSKA Sofia man’s creative and shooting qualities have stood the test of time.

“Graham will definitely add a spark up front for Saints,” he said.

“He’s got fantastic quality on the ball, he’s creative and he has a wonderful left foot on him.

“When he was at Huddersfield he created loads of goals with it from open play and from set-pieces.

“He was the same at Plymouth when he went there too. He had a really successful time.

“Saints struggled for goals last season so they need someone to create for them and he’ll do that.

“If you get people into the box, Graham will set it up for them – no doubt about that.”

Top class set-pieces

Croft, who was on loan with Huddersfield in 2010, added: “He had a good career in Scotland before with Ross County and St Mirren before going down to England, so he knows what the league is all about.

“I can definitely see why Callum has gone for him and I think he’ll play a big role in helping them score more goals this season.

“If you’re a striker Graham is the kind of player you love having in your team because his delivery is so good and he’ll put it into the right areas.

“His set-pieces are also top class so I’d expect Saints to score more often from them when he’s in the team.”

Still plenty to offer at 33

Croft does not believe Carey’s career is on the wane.

“Although Graham’s 33 now you look at the level he’s been playing at,” he said.

“He was a regular with CSKA Sofia last season, playing in all their European group stage games as well.

“So he’s clearly looked after himself well and will still have plenty to offer this season.

“Graham was always very fit and he’s got a physical presence about him.

“With us he played wide on the left but I think he’s also played more centrally for other clubs too.

“He’s versatile, like all good footballers are, and because he’s so comfortable on the ball he can adapt easily.

“He’s a good signing and hopefully he’ll make a positive impact up there.”

