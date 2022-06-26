Graham Carey: St Johnstone set to sign ex-CSKA Sofia and Plymouth Argyle forward

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone are set to make their third summer signing, with Graham Carey poised to complete a move to McDiarmid Park.

Experienced Irish forward Carey is a free agent after his deal with CSKA Sofia ran out at the end of last season.

The 33-year-old knows Scottish football well, having started his career at Celtic and played for St Mirren and Ross County before spending four seasons with Plymouth Argyle, where he scored over 40 goals.

Outrageous skills from Plymouth’s Graham Carey 🔥 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bS2oMFCYzj — Photos of Football (@photosofootball) February 9, 2019

Carey can play wide on either side, as a number 10 or a left wing-back.

Callum Davidson’s squad have flown out to Spain for a six-day training camp, with more signings expected in the near future.

The Saints manager has added Premiership experience in all of his three recruits so far – Drey Wright, Andy Considine and now Carey.