The final day at Glastonbury: Sunday's news in pictures By Claire Clifton Coles June 26 2022, 2.40pm Updated: June 26 2022, 2.47pm Arcadia stage at Glastonbury festival. Maja Smiejkowska/Shutterstock

Our picture editors bring you the best News images from around the World on June 26. Sunday's news in pictures.

Alice Towers winner of the Women's elite along with the under 23s , pictured with her Dad Johnny after the 2022 British National Road Championships road race, beginning at Castle Douglas. Steve Welsh/PA Wire.

The Crowd as Dakhabrakha, a Ukrainian folk quartet play the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury. Guy Bell/Shutterstock

Members of the 4th King's Own Regiment of Foot and 2nd Battalion 9th Rifles parade around the festival ground during the Chalke Valley History festival at Broad Chalke, Near Salisbury, Wiltshire. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Firefighters work at the scene of a residential building following explosions, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Several explosions rocked the west of the Ukrainian capital in the early hours of Sunday morning, with at least two residential buildings struck, according to Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko. AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty

A red deer emerges from bracken during warm weather in Bushy Park, west London. Victoria Jones/PA Wire

A festival goer wearing a face mask during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset. Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Dancers perform mass dance during a regional cultural event at Surakarta, Central Java, Indonesia. Xinhua/Shutterstock

A firefighter sprays water to a tent in front of burning illegal narcotics during a destruction ceremony on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar. Myanmar authorities burned narcotic drugs worth over $642 million across the country to mark International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. AP Photo/Thein Zaw