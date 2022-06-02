St Johnstone defender James Brown makes Malta debut in 1-0 defeat to Venezuela

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone defender James Brown has made his debut for Malta.

The former Millwall full-back was first called up for the Maltese national team last year but injuries prevented him from being capped.

The 24-year-old, who finished the season on a high with a string of excellent performances on the left side of Saints’ defence, was back on the right in the friendly against Venezuela.

And, as with his club side, he had a central defensive three inside him.

Massive congratulations to @James_Brownn_ who made his debut with @MaltaFA1900 last night! 🎉 🇲🇹 pic.twitter.com/XcvHhXEPI7 — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) June 2, 2022

Brown played the full 90 minutes and Malta only losing 1-0, with Everton’s Salomon Rondon scoring the first half goal, was a creditable result.

The matches will now become more winnable – two Nations League encounters against San Marino, with a home game against Estonia in the middle.

Brown is eligible to play for Malta through his grandfather.