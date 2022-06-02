Perth dance teacher Julie Young made an MBE by the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Schools

Perth dance teacher Julie Young made an MBE by the Queen

By Sheanne Mulholland
June 2 2022, 3.12pm Updated: June 2 2022, 4.09pm
Dance teacher Julie Young awarded an MBE from the Queen's Jubilee birthday honours list.
Dance teacher Julie Young awarded an MBE from the Queen's Jubilee birthday honours list.

A Perth dance teacher who has trained thousands of youngsters has been made an MBE by the Queen.

Julie Young, who runs the Julie Young Dance Studio, in Perth, was made MBE in the Queen’s Jubilee Birthday Honours for services to dance and young people.

She has worked as a dance teacher in the Fair City for more than 30 years, but Julie thinks the award could be in recognition of the work she does for the community rather than her teaching.

Through her school, Julie’s dancers have performed at numerous council events and celebrations, community ceilidhs and local care homes.

Dance teacher Julie Young, centre back, with some of her dancers.
Julie Young, centre back, with some of her dancers.

She said: “I can’t believe it, it’s quite humbling. As far as I’m concerned, I’m just doing my job as a dance teacher and inspiring children to believe in themselves.

“I’ve no idea who nominated me but I want to say thank you. I never thought this would happen to me, I’m delighted.”

Supporting the community

Julie’s groups previously danced at the Queen’s Baton Relay when it visited the area in 2017 and helped promote the successful campaign for Perth to become a city, in 2012.

And tonight they are performing at Perth’s Concert Hall in a celebratory show to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Dancers will perform a range of styles to a variety of music to represent ‘through the ages’ of the Queen’s reign.

She said: “We’ve been very busy rehearsing for the show and want to honour the Queen in the best way we can.

“There are all sorts of styles of music and dance to commemorate the evolution of dance through the decades of the Queen’s reign.”

Danced for the Queen

Julie performed for the Queen and Prince Philip at Meadowbank Stadium in 1986 when Her Majesty came to Edinburgh for the Commonweath Games.

She was one of around 100 dancers in a mass Highland dance.

Aged 16 at the time, she had started Highland dancing when she was eight and ballet the following year.

I never thought this would happen to me, I’m delighted.”

Julie Young

Julie learned her art through dance teacher Helen Farquhar, of the British Association of Teachers of Dancing (BATD).

She has fond memories of Helen and has followed in her footsteps by also becoming accredited by the BATD, which she says has ‘guided’ her throughout her career.

Julie said: “It was my mother and dance teacher who set me up on this path. I want to give back to the students everything I got from my dance teacher.”

VIDEO: What would you do if you were King or Queen for the day? Letham Primary School pupils share their Royal dreams

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]