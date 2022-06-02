Historic Broughty Ferry bakery recreates its Queen’s coronation window display for Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Historic Broughty Ferry bakery recreates its Queen’s coronation window display for Platinum Jubilee celebrations

By Rob McLaren
June 2 2022, 3.31pm
Goodfellow and Steven has recreated the shop window from the 1953 Queen's coronation for the Jubilee.
Goodfellow and Steven has recreated the shop window from the 1953 Queen's coronation for the Jubilee.

Broughty Ferry bakery Goodfellow and Steven has recreated its window display celebrating the Queen’s coronation to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

The shop created a limited run of special paper bags to celebrate the Queen’s coronation in 1953.

For almost 70 years they have been safely stored at the back of an old wardrobe.

Forgotten for decades, the bags were recently discovered by director Martin Goodfellow.

He also found a flag that was displayed at the time of the coronation.

It was perfect timing ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this week.

Martin has now cooked up a special display of the items at the bakery’s shop in Gray Street.

Recreating bakery’s Coronation display

Martin said: “The bags are a little yellowed but the red and blue colours are still so vibrant, with Coronation 1953 printed on them.

“The bags still had string attached, so it’s clear these were displayed in the shop.

“I only found these recently and thought they would be perfect for our display to mark the Jubilee.

Goodfellow and Steven has recreated the shop window from the Queen’s coronation in 1953 to mark the Jubilee.

“We’re an old business – when we started in 1897 Queen Victoria was on the throne!

“Our offices have lots of nooks and crannies. In another corner I also found the flag – still with nails through it – which would have been attached to the shop front in 1953.”

Spark memories and discussion

No photographs exist of the bakery’s coronation display.

However, Martin hopes the items might spark a few memories among Courier readers.

“We are hoping that some of our customers might have seen the original display and it will be a talking point,”

“The bags are in tremendously good condition – I’m not going to look as good in 70 years!”

The baker’s shop front has been adorned with Union Jack flags to mark the Jubilee.

A note with the items says there would have been enthusiastic celebrations up and down the country for the coronation.

It adds: “Our congratulations and thanks go to The Queen and her dedicated service to the nation for 70 years.”

The display will be up in the bakery’s Broughty Ferry shop for a week.

