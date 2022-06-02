Historic Broughty Ferry bakery recreates its Queen’s coronation window display for Platinum Jubilee celebrations

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Broughty Ferry bakery Goodfellow and Steven has recreated its window display celebrating the Queen’s coronation to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

The shop created a limited run of special paper bags to celebrate the Queen’s coronation in 1953.

For almost 70 years they have been safely stored at the back of an old wardrobe.

Forgotten for decades, the bags were recently discovered by director Martin Goodfellow.

He also found a flag that was displayed at the time of the coronation.

It was perfect timing ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this week.

Martin has now cooked up a special display of the items at the bakery’s shop in Gray Street.

Recreating bakery’s Coronation display

Martin said: “The bags are a little yellowed but the red and blue colours are still so vibrant, with Coronation 1953 printed on them.

“The bags still had string attached, so it’s clear these were displayed in the shop.

“I only found these recently and thought they would be perfect for our display to mark the Jubilee.

“We’re an old business – when we started in 1897 Queen Victoria was on the throne!

“Our offices have lots of nooks and crannies. In another corner I also found the flag – still with nails through it – which would have been attached to the shop front in 1953.”

Spark memories and discussion

No photographs exist of the bakery’s coronation display.

However, Martin hopes the items might spark a few memories among Courier readers.

“We are hoping that some of our customers might have seen the original display and it will be a talking point,”

“The bags are in tremendously good condition – I’m not going to look as good in 70 years!”

A note with the items says there would have been enthusiastic celebrations up and down the country for the coronation.

It adds: “Our congratulations and thanks go to The Queen and her dedicated service to the nation for 70 years.”

The display will be up in the bakery’s Broughty Ferry shop for a week.

