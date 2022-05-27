List of Dundee events planned to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As the Queen marks 70 years on the throne this year, those in Dundee have been invited to join the celebrations.

Her Majesty became the first-ever monarch to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee on February 3.

To mark the anniversary, people have been invited to take part in various events and initiatives throughout the year, culminating in a four-day bank holiday starting Thursday June 2.

The royal family is urging people to organise their own events during the holiday, with street parties and other celebrations to take place across the UK.

We have put together a list of the all the events currently scheduled to take place in and around Dundee.

1. Jubilee fun day

Dundee Heritage Trust will be hosting a fun day on June 4 at Verdant Works.

Activities planned included arts and crafts, storytelling and songs and sensory play for kids aged two to five.

Free tea, coffee and light refreshments will also be on offer.

Tickets are available online.

2. (Drag) queen Jubilee

Dundee University Students’ Association is organising an alternative celebration with some “sickening performances, hilarious games and so much more”.

Scottish drag royalty Raspberry and Miss Peaches will host the event at DUSA, with tickets for sale online for £7.

Non-students will need to be signed in by a student to attend.

3. Dobbies afternoon tea

If you would prefer something a little more traditional, Dobbies garden centre in Monifieth will be offering afternoon tea from June 3-5.

The “special twist on afternoon tea” comes with freshly made sandwiches, a selection of savoury treats and scones, plus a pot of tea or coffee.

It costs £13.50 for an adult or £7.50 for children.

4. Broughty Ferry picnic

Following Sunday worship at 10.30am, Barnhill St Margaret’s Parish Church will be hosting a bring your own picnic event.

The congregation will also plant a tree as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy.

5. Broughty Ferry Presbyterian Church

A party will be held in the St Vincent street baptist church and gardens on Friday afternoon.

A treasure hunt will be held from 1.45pm and the main events, including a bouncy castle, begin at 2.30pm.

Are you organising a jubilee event in Dundee that we should know about? Get in touch by emailing livenews@thecourier.co.uk.