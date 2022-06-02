Platinum Jubilee celebrations and Formula E: Thursday’s news in pictures By Katherine Ferries June 2 2022, 3.31pm Updated: June 2 2022, 3.48pm Members of the Household division during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as the Queen celebrates her official birthday, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Picture by: Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editor brings you the best pictures from the news today Mick Jagger, centre, Ronnie Wood, left, and Keith Richards, right, of the band the Rolling Stones, perform during their Sixty Stones Europe 2022 tour at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain. Picture by AP Photo/Manu Fernandez Adrien Fourmaux (fra),Alexandre Coria (fra), M-Sport Ford World Rally Team, Ford Puma Rally 1, action during the Rally Italia Sardegna. 5th round of the 2022 WRC World Rally Car Championship, from June 2 to 5, 2022 at Alghero, Italy. Picture by Nikos Katikis/DPPI/LiveMedia/Shutterstock During the 23rd over, players and spectators stand and applaud in memory of Shane Warne. England v New Zealand, LV= Insurance Test Series, Day One, International Cricket, Lord’s, London, UK. Picture by James Marsh/Shutterstock People get in early to line the Mall, the first day of celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee of HM The Queen Elizabeth., The Mall, London, UK. Picture by Guy Bell/Shutterstock. All the drivers at the Formula E Meet and Greet during the 2022 Jakarta ePrix, 6th meeting of the 2021-22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, on the Jakarta International e-Prix Circuit from June 2 to 4, in Jakarta, Indonesia. Picture by Germain Hazard/DPPI/LiveMedia/Shutterstock Italian Air Forces aerobatic demonstration team, the Frecce Tricolori, fly over the parade during the Republic Day ‘Festa della Repubblica’ celebrations in Rome, Italy. The anniversary marks the founding of the Italian Republic in 1946. Picture by Riccardo Antimiani/ANSA via ZUMA Press/Shutterstock Environmental campaigners from Friends of the Earth protest outside the UK Government building in Edinburgh to demand the UK Government reverses its decision to approve Shell’s Jackdaw gas field in the North Sea and the need to move away from fossil fuels. Picture by Jane Barlow/PA Wire Andy Murray during day five of the Surbiton Trophy at Surbiton Racket and Fitness Club. Picture by Steven Paston/PA Wire. Palestinians fill gas cylinders amid fuel price hike, in Khan Younis, in the southern of Gaza Strip on fuel are among the staples that witnessed a shocking increase, hitting Gaza’s poorest the hardest. Picture by APAImages/Shutterstock China Shanghai Zoo Reopening, Macaws are seen at the Shanghai Zoo in east China’s Shanghai. Picture by Xinhua/Shutterstock The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, fly in formation during a special flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony following the Queen’s Birthday Parade. The Queen’s Birthday Parade, London, UK Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close