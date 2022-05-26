Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Here are the celebrations taking place in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Here are the celebrations taking place in Fife

By Claire Warrender
May 26 2022, 2.13pm Updated: May 26 2022, 4.11pm
The Queen, who is celebrating 70 years on the throne.
The Queen is celebrating 70 years on the throne.

A host of special events are being organised across Fife to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Communities will commemorate Her Majesty’s historic 70 years on the throne with a range of celebrations over four days from June 2 to 5.

Fife beacons will be lit, there’s an armed forces parade, afternoon teas, street parties and picnics all over the region.

The Methil beacon was created to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

And people celebrating their own 70th birthdays and wedding anniversaries are among the guests of honour at a special event in Dunfermline.

Fife Provost Jim Leishman said: “Plans for the Jubilee weekend are now well under way across Fife.

“And I hope everyone will help make Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee weekend something that generations to come will talk about.”

Here are some of the celebrations taking place.

Community beacons

The fun begins on Thursday evening with the lighting of an official beacon in Methil.

Hosted by Fife Council, it’s open to everyone.

It starts with a parade from Aberhill Primary School to Memorial Park in Methil from 7.15pm.

Methil Sea Cadets will lead a parade before the beacon is lit as part of the Platinum Jubilee in Fife.
Methil Sea Cadets will lead a parade before the beacon is lit as part of the Platinum Jubilee in Fife.

And it involves Methil Sea Cadets, the armed forces and veterans from across Fife.

On arrival at the park, there will be a short service followed by the beacon lighting at 8.30pm.

Other community beacons will also be lit at 9.45pm on the same evening.

These will be at Leven Promenade, Largo beach, Kingskettle, Colessie, St Monans, Hillend Playpark, Pittenweem West Braes and Elie Harbour.

Afternoon tea and picnic in the park

On Friday, Fife Council is hosting an afternoon tea for invited guests in the Glen Pavilion in Dunfermline.

Anyone celebrating their 70th birthday or wedding anniversary was invited to apply to take part.

Names were drawn out of a hat and the lucky winners have received their invitations.

And on Sunday, there’s a huge Picnic in the Park, also in Dunfermline.

Carnegie Dunfermline Trust has organised the celebration at Pittencrieff Park with music, family entertainment, games and activities.

Running from noon to 4pm, it’s open to everyone. Just take along your own picnic.

Community Platinum Jubilee celebrations

And there are also lots of street parties, picnics and other celebrations going on in towns and villages to mark the Platinum Jubilee in Fife.

People in Elie have organised a whole weekend of events, branded JubElie.

It starts on Thursday with a piped procession to the harbour and ends with a Jubilee picnic across the village from 11am to 4pm on the Sunday.

Also on Thursday, children in Dairsie are organising a community cafe.

In Kingskettle, Kettle Memorial Hall is hosting a teddy bears’ picnic in the morning and an over-50s afternoon tea at 2pm.

And on Saturday, there’s a street party in the afternoon followed by live music in the hall at night.

Together with Friends of Silverburn Park, we are holding a family afternoon to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee! Put the date in your diary now! Keep checking in for further updates!

Posted by Rotary Club of Leven on Friday, 29 April 2022

The following day, Kettle United are holding a bring your own picnic event in the park.

Street parties are also taking place in Balmullo and St Andrews on June 3, Auchtermuchty on June 4 and Dalgety Bay on June 5.

Gateside is holding a free Jubilee picnic in the park on June 4 with music and games – take your own food.

And there’s a family fun day at Silverburn Park, Leven, from noon to 4pm the same day,

Meanwhile, there’s a party in the orchard of Falkland Palace on the Sunday from 1pm to 4pm.

Events across Scotland can be found on the official Platinum Jubilee website, but only if they are registered.

[[title]]

[[text]]

