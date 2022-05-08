Can you help? Appeal for lost fayre day princess pictures as the East Neuk prepares to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Can you help? Appeal for lost fayre day princess pictures as the East Neuk prepares to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee

By Claire Warrender
May 8 2022, 7.21am
Shona Jones, left, with Graham Johnston and Carol Birrell of Elie and Earlsferry History Society. Picture Steven Brown/DCTMedia.
Shona Jones, left, with Graham Johnston and Carol Birrell of Elie and Earlsferry History Society. Picture Steven Brown/DCTMedia.

A Fife village is planning a right royal celebration to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee next month.

But Elie Fayre Day organisers are missing a plethora of princesses to help with the commemoration.

And they are calling on people to raid their drawers and photo albums for any pictures of fayre day parades for a summer exhibition.

A number of groups are involved in the community’s celebrations at the start of June.

And they have branded the entire weekend JubElie.

It includes the lighting of a beacon and a huge picnic across the entire East Neuk village.

The Elie Fayre Day Group and Elie and Earlsferry History Society are putting together an exhibition of all things royal in the town house.

And they hope it will include pictures of every fayre day princess from years gone by.

However, a computer malfunction means many photographs are lost for good.

Dozens of pictures are missing

A princess has been chosen from Elie Primary School for around 30 years and each princess has two attendants.

This means they are missing pictures of dozens of youngsters.

Shona Jones, chairwoman of the fayre day group, said: “We used to have floats coming down Elie High Street and down to the harbour.

Princess Mollie Stevenson and attendants Alexandria Adamson and Hannah Cairns. This is one of the few pictures the group has.

“While we don’t do that anymore, we still have a fayre day princess and celebrate on Toll Green in the middle of the village.

“Over the last couple of years, our princess has also taken part in the Cellardyke Sea Queen procession.

“It’s really lovely.”

Weekend of celebrations

The group is also looking for other pictures.

“We’re really desperate for photographs of past jubilee celebrations in Elie from 1977, 2002 and 2022,” said Shona.

“We’ve only got about four photographs left and we know there will be many more.

“This is a plea to look for them and send them to the history society.”

The weekend of Platinum Jubilee celebrations begins on Thursday June 2 with a piped procession to Elie harbour where a beacon will be lit.

Over the weekend, there will be a treasure hunt, pub quiz, a 1950s-style village show and a “platinum picnic”.

“We’re telling people to bring their own picnic and set up on any patch of sand or grass in the village to eat it,” said Shona.

“That will be on the Sunday from 11am to 4pm.”

Anyone with pictures can email them to Elie and Earlsferry History Society at Webmaster@eliehistory.com

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]