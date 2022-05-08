Can you help? Appeal for lost fayre day princess pictures as the East Neuk prepares to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife village is planning a right royal celebration to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee next month.

But Elie Fayre Day organisers are missing a plethora of princesses to help with the commemoration.

And they are calling on people to raid their drawers and photo albums for any pictures of fayre day parades for a summer exhibition.

A number of groups are involved in the community’s celebrations at the start of June.

And they have branded the entire weekend JubElie.

It includes the lighting of a beacon and a huge picnic across the entire East Neuk village.

The Elie Fayre Day Group and Elie and Earlsferry History Society are putting together an exhibition of all things royal in the town house.

And they hope it will include pictures of every fayre day princess from years gone by.

However, a computer malfunction means many photographs are lost for good.

Dozens of pictures are missing

A princess has been chosen from Elie Primary School for around 30 years and each princess has two attendants.

This means they are missing pictures of dozens of youngsters.

Shona Jones, chairwoman of the fayre day group, said: “We used to have floats coming down Elie High Street and down to the harbour.

“While we don’t do that anymore, we still have a fayre day princess and celebrate on Toll Green in the middle of the village.

“Over the last couple of years, our princess has also taken part in the Cellardyke Sea Queen procession.

“It’s really lovely.”

Weekend of celebrations

The group is also looking for other pictures.

“We’re really desperate for photographs of past jubilee celebrations in Elie from 1977, 2002 and 2022,” said Shona.

“We’ve only got about four photographs left and we know there will be many more.

“This is a plea to look for them and send them to the history society.”

The weekend of Platinum Jubilee celebrations begins on Thursday June 2 with a piped procession to Elie harbour where a beacon will be lit.

Over the weekend, there will be a treasure hunt, pub quiz, a 1950s-style village show and a “platinum picnic”.

“We’re telling people to bring their own picnic and set up on any patch of sand or grass in the village to eat it,” said Shona.

“That will be on the Sunday from 11am to 4pm.”

Anyone with pictures can email them to Elie and Earlsferry History Society at Webmaster@eliehistory.com