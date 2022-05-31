Platinum Jubilee in Angus: More celebrations this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Platinum Jubilee in Angus: More celebrations this weekend

By Claire Warrender
May 31 2022, 4.48pm
Platinum Jubilee in Angus
Participants getting into the spirit of Letham's Victorian market.

Angus is preparing to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a series of events this week.

While a number of celebrations were held early in the county, there are still a few to come.

Beacons will be lit, pipe bands will play and there’s a street party this weekend.

And residents will form part of a huge number of events to celebrate the Queen’s historic 70-year reign around the Commonwealth.

Thursday night beacons

On Thursday, more than 2,000 beacons will be lit at 9.45pm to mark the start of the Jubilee weekend.

And two of them are in Angus.

Forfar East and Old Church is hosting one event, starting at 9pm with Forfar and District Instrumental Band.

Beacons will be lit in Forfar and East Haven as part of the Platinum Jubilee events in Angus.

It will be followed by a bagpipe and coronet fanfare before the beacon is lit at the East High Street railings.

And a second beacon will be lit at East Haven beach at the same time, accompanied by Carnoustie and District Pipe Band.

Meanwhile, six pipers and a bass drummer from Monifieth BBs Pipe Band will strike up in the grounds of the old Panmuir Hotel at 9.35pm.

Letham street party

And on Saturday, Letham is bringing back its street party as part of the Platinum Jubilee in Angus.

It was a highlight of the Victorian market day which was organised by the Feuars’ committee for many years.

The residents’ party is taking place in The Square on Saturday June 4 from 2pm to 8pm.

Letham Scouts will be running a fundraising barbecue and villagers are being invited to set up their own tables for an afternoon of music and getting together.

Montrose celebration showcased the best of Angus

Last Saturday, Angus communities joined together for a celebration in Montrose.

The town’s historic Mid Links hosted a packed Sunday afternoon of entertainment.

And it saw all ages come together to join the party.

Angus Platinum Jubilee Celebration at Montrose Mid Links.

Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers said the event highlighted all the good in the area.

She said: “The last two years have been very difficult for everyone, the Covid pandemic changed all our lives.

“Today we have the opportunity to join together and celebrate with family and friends in a fun-filled extravaganza, which showcases the very best Angus has to offer.

[[title]]

[[text]]

