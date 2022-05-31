Platinum Jubilee in Angus: More celebrations this weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angus is preparing to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a series of events this week.

While a number of celebrations were held early in the county, there are still a few to come.

Beacons will be lit, pipe bands will play and there’s a street party this weekend.

And residents will form part of a huge number of events to celebrate the Queen’s historic 70-year reign around the Commonwealth.

Thursday night beacons

On Thursday, more than 2,000 beacons will be lit at 9.45pm to mark the start of the Jubilee weekend.

And two of them are in Angus.

Forfar East and Old Church is hosting one event, starting at 9pm with Forfar and District Instrumental Band.

It will be followed by a bagpipe and coronet fanfare before the beacon is lit at the East High Street railings.

And a second beacon will be lit at East Haven beach at the same time, accompanied by Carnoustie and District Pipe Band.

Meanwhile, six pipers and a bass drummer from Monifieth BBs Pipe Band will strike up in the grounds of the old Panmuir Hotel at 9.35pm.

Letham street party

And on Saturday, Letham is bringing back its street party as part of the Platinum Jubilee in Angus.

It was a highlight of the Victorian market day which was organised by the Feuars’ committee for many years.

The residents’ party is taking place in The Square on Saturday June 4 from 2pm to 8pm.

Letham Scouts will be running a fundraising barbecue and villagers are being invited to set up their own tables for an afternoon of music and getting together.

Montrose celebration showcased the best of Angus

Last Saturday, Angus communities joined together for a celebration in Montrose.

The town’s historic Mid Links hosted a packed Sunday afternoon of entertainment.

And it saw all ages come together to join the party.

Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers said the event highlighted all the good in the area.

She said: “The last two years have been very difficult for everyone, the Covid pandemic changed all our lives.

“Today we have the opportunity to join together and celebrate with family and friends in a fun-filled extravaganza, which showcases the very best Angus has to offer.