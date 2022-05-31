James Martin’s monkfish and mussels with tomato and ginger sauce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James Martin’s monkfish and mussels with tomato and ginger sauce

By Karla Sinclair
May 31 2022, 5.00pm
Monkfish and mussels with tomato and ginger sauce.
If you’re like celebrity chef James Martin and love a simple piece of monkfish, then this recipe will be right up your street.

But this dish doesn’t feature monkfish alone, no.

There are also mussels in the mix, as well as a mouth-watering sauce boasting fresh root ginger, garlic, dill and parsley, among other tasty ingredients.

It features in James Martin’s Islands to Highlands cook book.

“The sauce for this is a great combination that works with any seafood, and – let’s face it – this country is surrounded with so much to choose from,” he says.

Islands to Highlands by James Martin. Picture credit: Peter Cassidy.

“I love a simple piece of monkfish, but also serve this with cod in the restaurant. Either way, use fresh ginger, grated skin-on, if you want to warm the sauce up even more.

“Shetland and the north coast of Scotland have the best monkfish you can get – when cooked, it’s whiter than white.

“In recent years, chefs have liked it too much, so the price has increased, but when you can find it, buy it!”

James will be hosting three cookery demonstrations at 9.30am, noon and 2.30pm at Taste of Grampian on Saturday, which is taking place at P&J Live in Aberdeen.

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 500g mussels, cleaned and debearded (see tip on page 80)
  • 50ml white wine
  • 75g salted butter
  • 1 teaspoon garam masala
  • 10-cm piece fresh root ginger, grated
  • 3 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 1 shallot, diced
  • 12 large tomatoes, skinned, deseeded and diced
  • Sea salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1kg monkfish tail
  • 1 lemon, sliced
  • Small bunch of dill, chopped
  • Small bunch of flat-leaf parsley, chopped

Method

  1. Light your BBQ. When the coals are silvery, it’s ready to cook on. Put the mussels and wine in a large flameproof pan, cover with a lid and cook for 3–4 minutes on the BBQ (or on the hob over a medium heat) until all the mussels have opened.
  2. Strain through a colander resting over a bowl to reserve the liquor (no need to wash the pan – it’s needed to make the spiced butter). Discarding any mussels that are still shut, pick the mussel meat from about half of the shells and set aside.
  3. Add 50g of the butter and the garam masala to the mussel pan, then return to the heat to melt the butter. Stir together and set aside.
  4. In a separate pan, melt the remaining 25g of butter. When it is foaming, stir in the ginger, garlic, shallot and tomatoes, and cook for 2–3 minutes until beginning to soften. Season, then add the reserved cooking liquor from the mussels, pouring it through a fine sieve to catch any sediment.
  5. Cut the monkfish tail two-thirds of the way through the middle and fill with the lemon slices, herbs and picked mussel meat. Tie the tail with string to enclose the stuffing, then thread the monkfish onto 2 metal skewers down the length of the tail. Place on the BBQ and roast for 10–12 minutes, turning it and brushing it with the spiced butter from time to time. Alternatively cook on a preheated griddle over a high heat. Once cooked, remove the skewers and cut off the string.
  6. To serve, spoon the tomato and ginger sauce onto a platter and sit the monkfish on top, then arrange the mussels in their shells around the outside.

