Recipe: Indulge in these peanut butter and apple-topped waffles for breakfast

An error occurred. Please try again.

Looking for a fun and easy breakfast? How about making this simple recipe to put your whole family in a good mood.

Smooth, creamy and delicious SKIPPY® Peanut Butter is a great way to kick start the day and a perfect ingredient for quick and easy breakfasts.

This known and loved breakfast spread contains many nutrients that are said to boost heart health and improve blood sugar levels.

There is evidence suggesting that peanut butter was first made by ancient South American Inca Indians who first ground peanuts down to make the spreadable delicacy.

From pancakes and porridge to toasts and waffles, this extra crunchy or extra smooth American-style peanut butter is super versatile and a good source of protein and energy.

Why not try kick off your day with this dreamy breakfast recipe for crispy golden waffles topped with warmed peanut butter and apples to kick your day off well.

For more breakfast recipes, click here.

SKIPPY® Peanut Butter and apple-topped waffles

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 large Granny Smith apple, cored, peeled and thinly sliced.

1 ½ rounded tablespoons light brown sugar.

2 tablespoons apple juice.

1 x 340g jar SKIPPY® Extra Smooth Peanut Butter.

1 tablespoon dried cranberries.

4 Belgian-style waffles, prepared according to directions on the pack.

Method

In a 475ml microwaveable bowl, combine the apple, brown sugar and apple juice. Microwave on full (100%) for two minutes or until apple is tender. Stir in the SKIPPY® Peanut Butter and cranberries. Pour evenly over the hot waffles.

SKIPPY® Peanut Butter (RRP £2.40 per 340g jar) is available in smooth and extra crunchy varieties and is currently available in supermarkets including Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Costco, Ocado and the international section of Tesco.

For more recipes…