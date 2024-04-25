London Stock Exchange Group shareholders back plans that could double boss’s pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

London Stock Exchange Group shareholders back plans that could double boss’s pay

By Press Association
The boss of the London Stock Exchange Group has seen pay plans that could see him take home more than £13 million in salary and bonuses approved by shareholders.
The boss of the London Stock Exchange Group has seen pay plans that could see him take home more than £13 million in salary and bonuses approved by shareholders.

The boss of the London Stock Exchange Group is set for a possible bumper pay hike after investors approved plans that could see him take home more than £13 million in salary and bonuses.

David Schwimmer’s maximum pay could more than double after 89% of investor votes at the group’s annual general meeting (AGM) were made in favour of the remuneration package, though 11% voted against and a further 82,082 votes were withheld.

The plans increase his maximum possible pay and bonuses to over £13 million, from £6.25 million.

It comes as the London Stock Exchange (LSE) is under pressure amid an exodus of firms, with FTSE 100 listed mining giant Anglo American having received a £31 billion approach from Australia’s BHP Billiton in a move that would see it disappear from the London market.

The potential deal follows after packaging group DS Smith agreed to a buyout by a US rival, while Unilever said it was considering “all options” for a possible flotation of its ice-cream business and raised concerns that London could miss out.

Influential shareholders advisory group Pirc had recommended investors vote against Mr Schwimmer’s pay plans ahead of the meeting.

They said in a recent note that Mr Schwimmer’s pay was already “in the upper quartile of a peer comparator group”.

“This raises concerns over potential excessiveness of the variable incentive schemes currently in operation, as the base salary determines the overall quantum of the remuneration structure.”