Alliance Trust tells investors ‘volatility creates opportunity’ at Dundee AGM

The investment firm has increased its dividend for the 57th year in a row.

By Paul Malik
Craig Baker, global chief investment officer for Willis Towers Watson, who manage the Alliance Trust portfolio.
Dundee’s Alliance Trust have returned an increased dividend for their investors in what directors called a “strong performance in a volatile market”.

The Dundee-headquartered investment and financial services company held its AGM at the city’s Apex City Quay Hotel, following last year’s annual meeting at the V&A.

For the 57th year in a row the company has increased its dividend.

The multi-billion-pound portfolio is overseen by Willis Towers Watson, who were appointed in 2017.

‘Strong performance’

Dean Buckley took on the role of chair of the board of directors in 2023, after his predecessor Gregor Stewart stepped down.

He told the meeting of around 100 investors the company had performed will in the last financial year.

Alliance Trust delivered a net asset value total return of 21.6%. This comfortably outperformed its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index, which returned 15.3%.

He said: “The company has delivered a very strong performance in 2023.

“There was a 5% year-on-year dividend increase. There was a yield of 2.3%.

“We have returned an increase in dividend compared to the year before for the 57th year in a row.”

Craig Baker, of Willis Towers Watson, which manages the trust, added: “This was a strong performance in a volatile market.

“We outperformed our peer investment trusts by about 9%.

“Stock selection is the driver for Alliance Trust and we are one of the best performing trusts in the three and five year markers. We are also one of the lowest risk.”

Volatility ‘creates opportunity’

Mr Baker told attendees the focus on stock selection meant Alliance Trust would allow the company to weather future volatility in the markets, adding it “created opportunity” if “you know where to look”.

But he did warn the macro economic outlook remained a high risk.

Despite this he said he was “confident” the investment trust could continue its record of increasing the dividend annually “for some time”.

All ordinary and special resolutions were passed at the AGM.

