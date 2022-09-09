Dundee firm with 65 staff to shut city centre office in permanent move to home working By Rob McLaren September 9 2022, 3.33pm Updated: September 9 2022, 5.59pm 0 The pension specialist has an office suite at the Westport House development in Dundee. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Business Markets higher in London on global rally John Lewis Partnership set to reveal latest progress in revival plan Bank of England postpones next week’s interest rate decision after Queen’s death No 10 assures energy bills freeze will go ahead despite Queen’s mourning period UK sees one of the biggest drops in OECD real wages, report finds Retailers shut doors after death of the Queen Stamps bearing the Queen’s image remain valid Asos warns over weak August sales as inflation weighs on shoppers London Stock Exchange opens and trading continues as City mourns Tayside and Fife firms in the running for £300,000 prize fund 0 More from The Courier New post boxes will have Queen Elizabeth's insignia as King Charles rails against 'unnecessary… Car bursts into flames on busy A90 between Dundee and Perth Aberdeen holidaymaker witnesses King greet crowds on six hour layover when paying tribute to… IN FULL: King Charles III address to the nation Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeen lays wreath in tribute to Queen alongside flowers from the… 'There was an aura about her': The Queen in the words of Fifers who… 0