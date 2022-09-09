Why Raith Rovers’ strikers being ‘too flat’ led to conceding a penalty versus Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After spending most of the match on top versus Inverness, Raith Rovers conceded a second-half penalty – converted by Scott Allardice.

Ian Murray criticised the decision-making of Ross Millen who had brought down Daniel MacKay in the box.

The full-back’s challenge was “needless”, according to Murray, who said his side was “still in a structure we could get away with it”.

But the manager was also critical of his team’s “set-up” after the match.

Speaking ahead of the now-postponed trip to Arbroath, the Rovers boss was probed further on this by Courier Sport.

Similar goal conceded at Cove

Raith had lost the in-form Jamie Gullan to injury – who only had a “small chance” of being involved this weekend – in the first half.

Murray didn’t want to use that as the reason for the loss but said it didn’t help.

In terms of the conceded penalty, his concerns lay more with what his forwards were doing in the build-up.

“We lost a very similar goal at Cove Rangers,” said Murray.

Cove Rangers’ second goal versus Raith:

“Our strikers were too flat within the free-kick against us – which cost us the goal, ultimately.

“I know Ross Millen makes a poor decision but that decision is taken out his hands if we are set up properly.”

Murray’s point here is not to single any player out but more to hammer home the point that it is a team game.

To use just one example, will be happy with the likes of Gullan when he doesn’t score as long as he’s doing all the things he’s being asked to do within the structure.

Gullan’s replacement Connor McBride, signed the day before the match, was his replacement in a side already short on forward options.

A closer look

Courier Sport analyses the build-up to the penalty in more detail.

Inverness goalkeeper Mark Ridgers takes a free-kick from his own half and arcs towards the edge of the box.

Ryan Nolan wins the header at the edge of the box, with Millen tightly marking MacKay.

It is here where the issues that Murray highlights become apparent.

Inverness collect the second ball and instantly have an overload on the left.

Aidan Connolly closes down left-back Zak Delaney who has an easy pass to Allardice in space.

Allardice feeds MacKay at the edge of the box, by which point Millen is torn between holding position and staying with the winger.

Both centre-backs are occupied at this point.

Watch the full build-up on here: