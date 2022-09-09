Why Raith Rovers’ strikers being ‘too flat’ led to conceding a penalty versus Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Why Raith Rovers’ strikers being ‘too flat’ led to conceding a penalty versus Inverness

By Craig Cairns
September 9 2022, 3.55pm
Sam Stanton challenges Inverness' Zak Delaney.
Sam Stanton challenges Inverness' Zak Delaney.

After spending most of the match on top versus Inverness, Raith Rovers conceded a second-half penalty – converted by Scott Allardice.

Ian Murray criticised the decision-making of Ross Millen who had brought down Daniel MacKay in the box.

The full-back’s challenge was “needless”, according to Murray, who said his side was “still in a structure we could get away with it”.

Each Inverness attacker is marked when the challenge is made, with Connor O’RIordan covering. Source: Raith TV.

But the manager was also critical of his team’s “set-up” after the match.

Speaking ahead of the now-postponed trip to Arbroath, the Rovers boss was probed further on this by Courier Sport.

Similar goal conceded at Cove

Raith had lost the in-form Jamie Gullan to injury – who only had a “small chance” of being involved this weekend – in the first half.

Murray didn’t want to use that as the reason for the loss but said it didn’t help.

In terms of the conceded penalty, his concerns lay more with what his forwards were doing in the build-up.

“We lost a very similar goal at Cove Rangers,” said Murray.

Cove Rangers’ second goal versus Raith:

“Our strikers were too flat within the free-kick against us – which cost us the goal, ultimately.

“I know Ross Millen makes a poor decision but that decision is taken out his hands if we are set up properly.”

Murray’s point here is not to single any player out but more to hammer home the point that it is a team game.

To use just one example, will be happy with the likes of Gullan when he doesn’t score as long as he’s doing all the things he’s being asked to do within the structure.

Gullan’s replacement Connor McBride, signed the day before the match, was his replacement in a side already short on forward options.

A closer look

Courier Sport analyses the build-up to the penalty in more detail.

Inverness goalkeeper Mark Ridgers takes a free-kick from his own half and arcs towards the edge of the box.

Connell and McBride’s positioning just after the free-kick (the ball is out of shot). Source: Raith TV.

Ryan Nolan wins the header at the edge of the box, with Millen tightly marking MacKay.

Millen marks his man as Nolan wins the header. Source: Raith TV.

It is here where the issues that Murray highlights become apparent.

Inverness collect the second ball and instantly have an overload on the left.

Aidan Connolly closes down left-back Zak Delaney who has an easy pass to Allardice in space.

Inverness use the overload to progress the ball. Raith TV.

Allardice feeds MacKay at the edge of the box, by which point Millen is torn between holding position and staying with the winger.

Both centre-backs are occupied at this point.

Millen is unsure whether to hold his position of follow MacKay. Source: Raith TV.

Watch the full build-up on here:

