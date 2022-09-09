VIDEO: Watch as the national anthem sounds across St Andrews and bells ring in honour of the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

VIDEO: Watch as the national anthem sounds across St Andrews and bells ring in honour of the Queen

By Claire Warrender
September 9 2022, 4.00pm Updated: September 9 2022, 5.43pm

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

The Queen meets Fifer Tricia Marwick
'There was an aura about her': The Queen in the words of Fifers who…
0
Matilda Hogman was accused of meeting the youngster for sex in a Dunfermline Premier Inn.
Swede acquitted of sex allegations after flying to Fife to meet 15-year-old
Queen Elizabeth pictured days before her death at Balmoral.
Queen's coffin to travel through Tayside and Fife including Kingsway and M90
1
Pitlochry Highland Games is due to be held this weekend.
List of Tayside and Fife events still going ahead despite Queen's death
0
The Queen receiving flowers from members of the crowd at Slessor Gardens, Dundee, in 2016.
Full list of where to pay your respects to the Queen across Tayside and…
1
The Queen spent time at her mother's home in Glamis as a child.
LISTEN: A young Queen's letter from Glamis
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Matilda Hogman, accused of travelling from Sweden to Fife for sex with 15-year-old Picture shows; Matilda Hogman, accused of travelling from Sweden to Fife for sex with 15-year-old. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 08/09/2022
Swedish woman accused of flying to Scotland 'to have sex with 15-year-old boy' at…
Bell Baxter pupils Oliver Cooper and Hannah Staal, both 16, took part in the training.
Fife school pupils dive in to new course to recruit swim teachers and lifeguards…
0
The Queen in the kingdom: Pictures of Her Majesty's visits to Fife
0
Queen Elizabeth II.
Queen Elizabeth II dies as 'special' links to Tayside and Fife remembered
1

More from The Courier

New post boxes will have Queen Elizabeth's insignia as King Charles rails against 'unnecessary…
The vehicle well alight on the A90. (Image: David Scobie).
Car bursts into flames on busy A90 between Dundee and Perth
Aberdeen holidaymaker witnesses King greet crowds on six hour layover when paying tribute to…
King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire
IN FULL: King Charles III address to the nation
The Lord Provost of Aberdeen David Cameron in his role as The Queen's Lord Lieutenant laying a wreath on the grassed area outside Marischal College. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeen lays wreath in tribute to Queen alongside flowers from the…
The Queen meets Fifer Tricia Marwick
'There was an aura about her': The Queen in the words of Fifers who…
0