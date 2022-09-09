MORAG LINDSAY: We’ve lost a Queen, and something bigger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

MORAG LINDSAY: We’ve lost a Queen, and something bigger

By Morag Lindsay
September 9 2022, 4.29pm Updated: September 9 2022, 4.51pm
A billboard honouring Queen Elizabeth II. Pietro Recchia/SOPA Images/Shutterstock.
A billboard honouring Queen Elizabeth II. Pietro Recchia/SOPA Images/Shutterstock.

One of my earliest memories is of crying at the circus when they played the national anthem.

I’d gone there with my brother and my aunties in the 1970s, when circuses still featured lion tamers and elephants and fancy ladies on dancing horses.

None of that stands out.

But I do vividly remember being part of the crowd in the big top, all of us on our feet as the music swelled over the loud speakers. And of being utterly inconsolable as it was explained to me that no, our gracious Queen would not actually be making an appearance, no matter how lustily I implored God to save her.

Image shows the writer Morag Lindsay and a quote: "A thread that tied me to things that really mattered has come loose and they feel a little further away today."

What can I say? It’s a great walk-on tune. Up there with the Rocky theme. And little girls love crowns and sparkles

But I never really shook that enthusiasm for the Queen. No matter how left I leaned, or how cool I tried to play it in the decades that followed.

And so while today doesn’t find me “devastated”, or “heartbroken”, or any of those other big emotions that the people on the radio are professing, I’m sad the Queen is dead.

I think I’m sad that something’s shifted.

Photo shows the queen with a walking stick in front of a coal fire in the drawing room at Balmoral Castle.
The Queen preparing to receive her 15th prime minister Liz Truss in the drawing room at Balmoral on Tuesday. Jane Barlow/PA Wire

That this person who’s been a presence in the background of all our lives for all those years is gone.

And that with her goes another link to all those times we won’t be getting back.

Memories of the Queen – and so much more

I’ve no idea what happened to my scrapbook on Princess Anne’s wedding. But I do remember kneeling at my gran’s coffee table as she helped me cut out newspaper photos of the royals in their posh frocks.

Photo from the 1980s shows an older couple at the door of their home with a collie dog at their feet.
Morag’s grandparents, and Mandy the dog.

My other gran timed Christmas dinner around the Queen’s speech. She died years ago but we’ve always done it since, and it’s her I’ve thought of every year.

I still have my china mug and commemorative coin from the Queen’s silver jubilee in 1977 when they laid out trestle tables and our mums stuffed us full of sandwiches and diluting juice.

Black and white photo from the 1960s or 70s, showing a woman in overalls in a farm yard with a bucket of eggs.
Nanny Lindsay was a stickler for the Queen’s speech.

And when I grew up and became a reporter in Aberdeenshire, royal visits came with the territory.

I stood outside Crathie Kirk in the pouring rain and let Geoff Capes throw me over his shoulder at the Braemar Gathering, never forgetting to note what colour the Queen’s hat was.

Photo shows the Queen, with the Duke of Edinburgh and Prince Charles and guests in the royal box at the Braemar Highland Gathering.
The Queen and her guests enjoy the action at Braemar Royal Highland Gathering.

And on the 60th anniversary of the Queen’s coronation in 2013, I interviewed the late Stanley Rothney, a Burma veteran and teller of tall tales, who could remember every detail of watching the ceremony on the only television in his village, and whose friendship is one of the things I cherish most from my career.

Memories of the Queen thread through all our lives

My memories of the Queen are no more profound than yours, or anyone else’s.

It’s why I didn’t take to Twitter or Facebook to join the millions expressing their condolences on Thursday afternoon.

And I’m listening to the royal experts on the television, growing ever more verbose in their attempts to pad out airtime, and wondering what lengths they’ll have to go to in order to fill the period of royal mourning that stretches out in front of us.

But when they talk about an “outpouring of grief” and the “fabric of the nation” I think I understand.

A thread that tied me to the things that really mattered has come loose and they feel a little further away today.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

photo shows the front page of The Courier newspaper, marking the death of Queen Elizabeth II with a recent photograph of Her Majesty smiling and the dates 1926-2022.
COURIER OPINION: Sadness and gratitude for a Queen who set an example for us…
1
image shows the national flags of Scotland and Denmark lying side by side.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: Ignore the critics - Scotland's Nordic office symbolises our history and our…
0
photo shows Still Game stars Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill holding a very small baby and smiling at a signing event in Dundee.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Why I'll still be quoting Still Game in another 20 years
0
photo shows a young man sitting at a table with a smug expression on his face.
REBECCA BAIRD: Misogyny hasn't left Dundee - it's just got smarter
1
Gordon Brown with Fife charity partners Pauline Buchan, head of the Cottage Family Centre. and John Boumphrey, UK country manager at Amazon. Gareth Easton/Amazon/PA Wire.
COURIER OPINION Gordon Brown's Fife charity work sets a benchmark for former prime ministers
0
photo shows Nicola Sturgeon in front of a poster which says 'Fight for home'.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Nicola Sturgeon is using the powers she has to tackle the problems…
2
photo shows TV presenter Piers Morgan
SEAN O'NEIL: Facts are still facts, whatever Piers Morgan and the anti-woke brigade try…
0
photo shows Gordon Brown with Pauline Buchan, head of the Cottage Family Centre in a warehouse.
GORDON BROWN: Fife is stepping up to protect our poorest families - when will…
0
photo show's a judge's wig.
ALAN RICHARDSON: End of not proven verdict can't come soon enough
0
Photo shows Liz Truss holding a telephone receiver, while seated at a desk with a Union Jack hanging behind her.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Liz Truss needs to spend on the crisis here, not a bogus…
0

More from The Courier

New post boxes will have Queen Elizabeth's insignia as King Charles rails against 'unnecessary…
The vehicle well alight on the A90. (Image: David Scobie).
Car bursts into flames on busy A90 between Dundee and Perth
Aberdeen holidaymaker witnesses King greet crowds on six hour layover when paying tribute to…
King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire
IN FULL: King Charles III address to the nation
The Lord Provost of Aberdeen David Cameron in his role as The Queen's Lord Lieutenant laying a wreath on the grassed area outside Marischal College. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeen lays wreath in tribute to Queen alongside flowers from the…
The Queen meets Fifer Tricia Marwick
'There was an aura about her': The Queen in the words of Fifers who…
0