Home Sport Football

Ian Murray slams ‘poor decision-making’ and says it’s ‘obvious’ Raith Rovers need a striker

By Craig Cairns
September 3 2022, 6.19pm Updated: September 3 2022, 6.21pm
Rovers boss Ian Murray.
Rovers boss Ian Murray.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray bemoaned the “poor decision-making” in both boxes after a 2-0 defeat to Inverness at Starks Park.

The away side took the lead from the spot after Ross Millen brought down Daniel Mackay in the box.

Scott Allardice converted from the spot to give Caley the lead.

Scott Allardice celebrates with his Inverness teammates.

Raith Rovers conceded a second goal late on but it came at a time when Murray was committing bodies forward in search of an equaliser.

“It was poor decision-making for the penalty,” said the Raith boss. “It’s a stonewall penalty, there’s no denying that.

“We know that [Mackay] has got pace and it was a needless challenge.

“I think that was the frustration because we were still in a structure where we could get away with it.”

Striker needed

Murray was also frustrated with his side’s performance in front of the opposition goal.

Jamie Gullan and Dylan Easton went close in the first half but the side struggled in attack when Gullan left the field injured following his effort.

The striker will be assessed to find out the extent of the damage.

“We never penetrated enough in the final third,” added Murray. The game was won and lost in both boxes.

“We need better from our strikers and they need to have better decision-making in the box.

Ian Murray said he needs to add a stiker.

“We need better than that, we need better physical we need better reaction.

“In the build-up the penalty the strikers were flat – that’s a small detail within the goal.

“It’s obvious, we need a striker.

“We’ll probably have to move on that this week – today confirmed that more than ever.”

‘Well-earned day off’

Inverness manager Billy Dodds was delighted with his side’s response following their midweek cup exit after a 4-0 defeat to Motherwell.

“It’s been a long, hard week, in terms of the physical effort we put into the Motherwell game, which was incredible,” said Dodds.

“So, they’ve got a well-earned extra day off.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

[[title]]

