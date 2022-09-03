Dick Campbell reacts to ‘stupid’ Scott Allan sending-off as Arbroath slump to defeat at home to Partick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dick Campbell reacts to ‘stupid’ Scott Allan sending-off as Arbroath slump to defeat at home to Partick

By Scott Lorimer
September 3 2022, 6.34pm Updated: September 3 2022, 6.36pm
Dick Campbell speaks to the media after Arbroath lost out 2-0 to Partick Thistle.
Dick Campbell speaks to the media after Arbroath lost out 2-0 to Partick Thistle.

Dick Campbell says ‘frustrated’ Scott Allan made ‘stupid’ decisions which led to his sending off as Arbroath slumped to a 2-0 defeat at home to Partick Thistle.

The dismal start to the season continues for the Lichties after late goals kept the home side bottom of the Championship for another week.

Both teams looked evenly matched up until the 50th minute when the Lichties’ marquee signing was given his marching orders for two rash challenges just seconds apart.

‘Referee got it right’

The 30-year-old took out Thistle’s Harry Milne as they looked to break. Referee Duncan Williams waved play on, indicating he’d return to speak to the playmaker.

Moments later, he led with his elbow to clatter Ross Docherty as the ball came back into the opposition half.

The ref had no option but to brandish two yellows and then a red, leaving Arbroath with an uphill task.

The Lichties gaffer had little complaints over the dismissal or the result.

“Partick Thistle were better than us, there’s absolutely no doubt about that, they were worthy winners,” he conceded.

Scott Allan saw red for Arbroath after two reckless fouls.
Scott Allan saw red for Arbroath after two reckless fouls.

“We were hanging on there to about 85 minutes but there were one or two things wrong with my team.

“I never brought Scott Allan here to tackle, I brought him here to play passes and I’m very disappointed with his sending off.

“He’s frustrated – he wants to help the team and he’s trying to show everybody that he’s wanting to work hard and he wants to tackle and that’s not his game.

“It was a stupid thing to do and I’ve already told him that. Scott Allan getting sent off didn’t help us.

“I think the referee got it right.”

‘Defended resolutely’

Arbroath looked like they could possibly hang on for a point with players putting their bodies on the line for their side.

However, on 86 minutes former Lichtie loanee Anton Dowds returned to haunt them.

He was left with the simplest of finishes after Docherty’s swerving shot rattled the post before landing at his feet in front of goal.

Minutes later, it was 2-0 after Cole McKinnon danced his way through the Arbroath defence before firing a shot past Derek Gaston.

“You would have to say that Partick Thistle were better than us today but I didn’t think they were that much better,” Campbell said.

“We frustrated them and did really well with nine outfield players.

“I thought the defenders defended resolutely with ten men and I was disappointed to lose two goals.”

Partick reaction

Jags boss Ian McCall was pleased his side were able to grind out the result.

“Games against teams with 10 men aren’t always as one-sided as that but it was comfortable enough,” he said.

“We were a bit wasteful but we got the goal through Anton before we kill the game off through Cole McKinnon.

“Arbroath are under-strength, to my mind their two best players weren’t playing and I think they’ll be fine in the long-term.”

