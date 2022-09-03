Dick Campbell reacts to ‘stupid’ Scott Allan sending-off as Arbroath slump to defeat at home to Partick

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dick Campbell says ‘frustrated’ Scott Allan made ‘stupid’ decisions which led to his sending off as Arbroath slumped to a 2-0 defeat at home to Partick Thistle.

The dismal start to the season continues for the Lichties after late goals kept the home side bottom of the Championship for another week.

Both teams looked evenly matched up until the 50th minute when the Lichties’ marquee signing was given his marching orders for two rash challenges just seconds apart.

‘Referee got it right’

The 30-year-old took out Thistle’s Harry Milne as they looked to break. Referee Duncan Williams waved play on, indicating he’d return to speak to the playmaker.

Scott Allan’s second booking (before he received his first) was just ridiculous. Referee Duncan Williams could have shown a straight red for this alone. Really, really daft and cost his team today. pic.twitter.com/vNtEtNK4yW — Scott Lorimer (@scottlorimer89) September 3, 2022

Moments later, he led with his elbow to clatter Ross Docherty as the ball came back into the opposition half.

The ref had no option but to brandish two yellows and then a red, leaving Arbroath with an uphill task.

The Lichties gaffer had little complaints over the dismissal or the result.

“Partick Thistle were better than us, there’s absolutely no doubt about that, they were worthy winners,” he conceded.

“We were hanging on there to about 85 minutes but there were one or two things wrong with my team.

“I never brought Scott Allan here to tackle, I brought him here to play passes and I’m very disappointed with his sending off.

“He’s frustrated – he wants to help the team and he’s trying to show everybody that he’s wanting to work hard and he wants to tackle and that’s not his game.

“It was a stupid thing to do and I’ve already told him that. Scott Allan getting sent off didn’t help us.

“I think the referee got it right.”

‘Defended resolutely’

Arbroath looked like they could possibly hang on for a point with players putting their bodies on the line for their side.

However, on 86 minutes former Lichtie loanee Anton Dowds returned to haunt them.

He was left with the simplest of finishes after Docherty’s swerving shot rattled the post before landing at his feet in front of goal.

Minutes later, it was 2-0 after Cole McKinnon danced his way through the Arbroath defence before firing a shot past Derek Gaston.

“You would have to say that Partick Thistle were better than us today but I didn’t think they were that much better,” Campbell said.

“We frustrated them and did really well with nine outfield players.

“I thought the defenders defended resolutely with ten men and I was disappointed to lose two goals.”

Partick reaction

Jags boss Ian McCall was pleased his side were able to grind out the result.

“Games against teams with 10 men aren’t always as one-sided as that but it was comfortable enough,” he said.

"We left it late. It's a great finish from Anton, a brilliant finish. Then Cole McKinnon with another one that was excellent." 🗣️ Ian McCall 🗣️ — Partick Thistle FC (@PartickThistle) September 3, 2022

“We were a bit wasteful but we got the goal through Anton before we kill the game off through Cole McKinnon.

“Arbroath are under-strength, to my mind their two best players weren’t playing and I think they’ll be fine in the long-term.”