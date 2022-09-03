Arbroath verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as 10-man Lichties lose 2-0 to Partick after Scott Allan moments of madness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arbroath verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as 10-man Lichties lose 2-0 to Partick after Scott Allan moments of madness

By Scott Lorimer
September 3 2022, 5.00pm Updated: September 3 2022, 6.35pm
Scott Allan saw red for Arbroath after two reckless fouls.
Arbroath suffered their fifth defeat in a row after going down 2-0 to Partick Thistle at Gayfield.

The home side struggled to really lay a glove on Ian McCall’s side and faced an even tougher task when Scott Allan was shown red for two rash, bookable challenges in the space of a minute.

Late goals from former Lichtie Anton Dowds and Cole McKinnon earned all three points for the Jags.

It was another afternoon to forget for the Angus side who remain bottom of the Championship, still searching for their first win.

Key moments

There was little to talk about in first half but Arbroath were lucky Mason Hancock was in the right place at the right time to deny the visitors just after the restart.

Kyle Turner found his way into the box and fired a shot at Derek Gaston. The effort found it’s way past the keeper but the Aberdeen loanee was there to clear the ball away.

Arbroath were reduced to ten-men after a couple of moments of madness from Scott Allan on 50 minutes.

The midfielder hacked down a Partick player as they looked to break, the referee played on but before the next stoppage in play, the former Hibs man left an arm in on Ross Docherty.

Anton Dowds returned to haunt Arbroath
He was then given two yellows on the spot and sent for an early bath.

The sending off made a big difference with the home side pegged back into their own half.

It wasn’t for a lack of trying though but Arbroath were made to pay on 86 minutes when former loanee Anton Dowds tapped into an empty net after Docherty’s fierce strike rattled the post.

The visitors then doubled their lead through a fantastic solo effort from Cole McKinnon

Arbroath star man – Ricky Little

It was another tough afternoon for Arbroath with not too many highlights.

Ricky Little once again stood out as the Lichties’ top performer.

Ricky Little had a solid game for the Lichties.
The veteran centre back won just about every header and was a force to be reckoned with at the back.

His defensive partner Colin Hamilton also had a solid game.

Both were powerless to stop Thistle’s goal.

Player ratings

Gaston 7; Stewart 6, Little 8, Hamilton 8, Hancock 7; Jacobs 6, Allan (sent off) 3, Tait 7, Fosu 6 (Shanks 6),  Linn 6 (Corfe 4); Hilson 6 (Oakley 6).

Manager under the microscope

Dick Campbell made two changes to the side which lost out to Thistle in the Premier Sports Cup.

Colin Hamilton returning to the starting XI from injury while new signing Dylan Tait made his debut.

Fellow deadline day signings Marcel Oakley and Kareem Isiaka started on the bench.

Out dropped the injured Michael McKenna and Jason Thomson, who left the club last week.

Campbell was forced into an early change with Fosu having to replaced on 38 minutes due to injury,

He was replaced by Kieran Shanks, with Hilson dropping back to Fosu’s position on the right.

On 54 minutes, he sought to add some fresh legs to the left wing with Deri Corfe replacing Bobby Linn.

Man in the middle

Duncan Williams got the big calls right and handled the Allan situation correctly

He was hounded by the Partick players at times to show more yellow cards but didn’t rise to their pleas.

In all, a good performance from the man in the middle.

Arbroath bookings: Fosu, 23; Tait, 43, Allan, 50 (second yellow, 50), Shanks

Partick bookings: Milne, 25; Ross Docherty, 87.

