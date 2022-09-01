Dylan Tait joins Arbroath on season-long loan from Hibs By Scott Lorimer September 1 2022, 11.51pm 0 Dylan Tait in action for Hibs earlier this season. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Arbroath have confirmed the signing of Dylan Tait from Hibs. The highly-rated midfielder has joined Dick Campbell’s side on loan for the season. Tait has seen his time at Easter Road limited and has opted for a stint with the Litchties to gain some more match experience. He has joined up with former Hibees teammate Scott Allan at Gayfield. The 20-year-old spent last season on loan with both Raith Rovers and Kilmarnock. However, his spell at Rugby Park was brought to an early halt due to injury. Announcing the signing, Arbroath said in a statement: “With experience in the Scottish Championship and a real natural skill we look forward to seeing Dylan playing for Arbroath. “We would like to thank Hibernian for allowing Dylan to join on loan for the season.” Looking forward to playing football again 🙌🏻 https://t.co/kB8d42EUa6 — Dylan Tait (@dylantait14) September 1, 2022 Taking to social media, the Hibs youngster posted: “Looking forward to playing football again.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Football Rhys Breen will 'absolutely' celebrate if he scores for Dunfermline against former club 0 Former Raith and Arbroath defender Jason Thomson signs for Kelty Hearts 0 Dick Campbell insists 'a lot of activity' still to come for Arbroath in loan… 0 Cult hero Joel Nouble to play for Arbroath once more alongside Lichties legend Raith Rovers' new signing goes straight into squad after forward leaves Blackburn 0 ‘Frustrated’ Dunfermline Athletic chief addresses Pars fans over transfer window disappointment 0 Graham Dorrans leaves Dunfermline Athletic by mutual consent 0 Ian Murray hopes to have long-term Raith Rovers absentee back and gives fitness update… 0 James Craigen leaves Arbroath as Lichties confirm Jason Thomson departure Arbroath add Birmingham loanee Oakley and former Charlton kid Isiaka to squad 0 More from The Courier Adam Asghar to leave Dundee United by mutual consent 0 Large crowd gathers for Dundee street protest as police close road Robert MacIntyre and Ewen Ferguson perfectly poised for weekend assault in Denmark 0 Alastair Forsyth wins his second Scottish PGA after a 22 year gap 0 Rhys Breen will 'absolutely' celebrate if he scores for Dunfermline against former club 0 Evergreen songbird Jane McDonald heads for Perth