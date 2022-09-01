Dylan Tait joins Arbroath on season-long loan from Hibs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Dylan Tait joins Arbroath on season-long loan from Hibs

By Scott Lorimer
September 1 2022, 11.51pm
Dylan Tait in action for Hibs earlier this season.
Dylan Tait in action for Hibs earlier this season.

Arbroath have confirmed the signing of Dylan Tait from Hibs.

The highly-rated midfielder has joined Dick Campbell’s side on loan for the season.

Tait has seen his time at Easter Road limited and has opted for a stint with the Litchties to gain some more match experience.

He has joined up with former Hibees teammate Scott Allan at Gayfield.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan with both Raith Rovers and Kilmarnock.

However, his spell at Rugby Park was brought to an early halt due to injury.

Announcing the signing, Arbroath said in a statement: “With experience in the Scottish Championship and a real natural skill we look forward to seeing Dylan playing for Arbroath.

“We would like to thank Hibernian for allowing Dylan to join on loan for the season.”

Taking to social media, the Hibs youngster posted: “Looking forward to playing football again.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

Rhys Breen thought he had given Dunfermline all three points versus Airdrie. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Rhys Breen will 'absolutely' celebrate if he scores for Dunfermline against former club
0
Jason Thomson is a major doubt for Arbroath this weekend.
Former Raith and Arbroath defender Jason Thomson signs for Kelty Hearts
0
Dylan Tait joins Arbroath on season-long loan from Hibs
Dick Campbell insists 'a lot of activity' still to come for Arbroath in loan…
0
Joel Nouble made a huge impact at Arbroath
Cult hero Joel Nouble to play for Arbroath once more alongside Lichties legend
Raith manager Ian Murray with new signing Connor McBride. Photograph: Tony Fimister.
Raith Rovers' new signing goes straight into squad after forward leaves Blackburn
0
Dunfermline chief executive David Cook.
‘Frustrated’ Dunfermline Athletic chief addresses Pars fans over transfer window disappointment
0
Graham Dorrans has been out with a long-term injury.
Graham Dorrans leaves Dunfermline Athletic by mutual consent
0
Among the players discussed were (from left) Ross Matthews, Jamie MacDonald and Brad Spencer.
Ian Murray hopes to have long-term Raith Rovers absentee back and gives fitness update…
0
James Craigen has left Arbroath.
James Craigen leaves Arbroath as Lichties confirm Jason Thomson departure
Birmingham teen Marcel Oakley has joined Arbroath on loan.
Arbroath add Birmingham loanee Oakley and former Charlton kid Isiaka to squad
0

More from The Courier

Asghar, pictured, has been at United since 2019
Adam Asghar to leave Dundee United by mutual consent
0
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A crowd have gathered on Ballindean Road to protest outside a block of flats. Picture shows; Crowd on Ballindean Road. Douglas, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 02/09/2022
Large crowd gathers for Dundee street protest as police close road
Robert MacIntyre and Ewen Ferguson perfectly poised for weekend assault in Denmark
0
Alastair Forsyth doubled up on Scottish PA titles after a 22-year gap.
Alastair Forsyth wins his second Scottish PGA after a 22 year gap
0
Rhys Breen thought he had given Dunfermline all three points versus Airdrie. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Rhys Breen will 'absolutely' celebrate if he scores for Dunfermline against former club
0
Jane McDonald pays a visit to the Fair City.
Evergreen songbird Jane McDonald heads for Perth