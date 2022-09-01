Dylan Tait joins Arbroath on season-long loan from Hibs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath have confirmed the signing of Dylan Tait from Hibs.

The highly-rated midfielder has joined Dick Campbell’s side on loan for the season.

Tait has seen his time at Easter Road limited and has opted for a stint with the Litchties to gain some more match experience.

He has joined up with former Hibees teammate Scott Allan at Gayfield.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan with both Raith Rovers and Kilmarnock.

However, his spell at Rugby Park was brought to an early halt due to injury.

Announcing the signing, Arbroath said in a statement: “With experience in the Scottish Championship and a real natural skill we look forward to seeing Dylan playing for Arbroath.

“We would like to thank Hibernian for allowing Dylan to join on loan for the season.”

Looking forward to playing football again 🙌🏻 https://t.co/kB8d42EUa6 — Dylan Tait (@dylantait14) September 1, 2022

Taking to social media, the Hibs youngster posted: “Looking forward to playing football again.”