Former Raith and Arbroath defender Jason Thomson signs for Kelty Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Former Raith and Arbroath defender Jason Thomson signs for Kelty Hearts

By Craig Cairns
September 2 2022, 5.37pm Updated: September 2 2022, 5.38pm
Jason Thomson is a major doubt for Arbroath this weekend.
Jason Thomson played most recently with Arbroath.

Kelty Hearts have completed the signing of experienced full-back Jason Thomson on a one-year deal.

Thomson agreed to his exit from Arbroath ahead of last night’s deadline in order to be available to sign for another club as a free agent.

The 35-year-old has wasted no time in finding his next adventure, swapping the maroon of Gayfield for that of Kelty.

Thomson came through the youth set-up at Heart of Midlothian, breaking into the first team at Tynecastle before a series of loans.

After temporary spells at Livingston, Dunfermline and then Raith, Thomson was released by Hearts and signed for Rovers permanently.

Winner

Thomson captained Raith to their 2014 Challenge Cup final victory over Rangers.

Jason Thomson captained Raith to cup glory.

The veteran defender moved to Gayfield at the start of the 2018/19 season and went on to win League 1 that season.

After establishing themselves in Championship, last season Thomson played 21 times as Arbroath challenged eventual title winners Kilmarnock.

He will wear the number 28 and becomes Kelty’s tenth summer signing.

On their official website, the club said: “Kelty Hearts FC are delighted to announce the signing of former Hearts, Dunfermline, Raith Rovers and Arbroath defender, Jason Thomson.

“The 35-year-old joins the club on a one-year deal after leaving Arbroath.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

Rhys Breen thought he had given Dunfermline all three points versus Airdrie. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Rhys Breen will 'absolutely' celebrate if he scores for Dunfermline against former club
0
Former Raith and Arbroath defender Jason Thomson signs for Kelty Hearts
Dick Campbell insists 'a lot of activity' still to come for Arbroath in loan…
0
Joel Nouble made a huge impact at Arbroath
Cult hero Joel Nouble to play for Arbroath once more alongside Lichties legend
Raith manager Ian Murray with new signing Connor McBride. Photograph: Tony Fimister.
Raith Rovers' new signing goes straight into squad after forward leaves Blackburn
0
Dunfermline chief executive David Cook.
‘Frustrated’ Dunfermline Athletic chief addresses Pars fans over transfer window disappointment
0
Graham Dorrans has been out with a long-term injury.
Graham Dorrans leaves Dunfermline Athletic by mutual consent
0
Among the players discussed were (from left) Ross Matthews, Jamie MacDonald and Brad Spencer.
Ian Murray hopes to have long-term Raith Rovers absentee back and gives fitness update…
0
James Craigen has left Arbroath.
James Craigen leaves Arbroath as Lichties confirm Jason Thomson departure
Dylan Tait in action for Hibs earlier this season.
Dylan Tait joins Arbroath on season-long loan from Hibs
0
Birmingham teen Marcel Oakley has joined Arbroath on loan.
Arbroath add Birmingham loanee Oakley and former Charlton kid Isiaka to squad
0

More from The Courier

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer.
Gary Bowyer opens up on Dundee's deadline day disappointment
0
Melker Hallberg leaves the pitch last weekend.
Midfield star fitness boost for St Johnstone v St Mirren, as Nicky Clark and…
0
Liam Fox has made a bright start to life as interim head coach
Liam Fox addresses Dundee United's deadline day inactivity and stays tight-lipped on job prospects
0
Zander Clark in action for St Johnstone.
Zander Clark says an emotional goodbye to St Johnstone fans after signing for Hearts
0
Asghar, pictured, has been at United since 2019
Adam Asghar to leave Dundee United by mutual consent
0
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A crowd have gathered on Ballindean Road to protest outside a block of flats. Picture shows; Crowd on Ballindean Road. Douglas, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 02/09/2022
Large crowd gathers for Dundee street protest as police close road