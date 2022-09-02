Former Raith and Arbroath defender Jason Thomson signs for Kelty Hearts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kelty Hearts have completed the signing of experienced full-back Jason Thomson on a one-year deal.

Thomson agreed to his exit from Arbroath ahead of last night’s deadline in order to be available to sign for another club as a free agent.

The 35-year-old has wasted no time in finding his next adventure, swapping the maroon of Gayfield for that of Kelty.

📝𝐖𝐄𝐋𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐄 𝐓𝐎 𝐊𝐄𝐋𝐓𝐘 𝐇𝐄𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐒, 𝐉𝐀𝐒𝐎𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐎𝐌𝐒𝐎𝐍! The defender joins the club after leaving Arbroath. Jason has made over 450 appearances for clubs such as Hearts, Raith Rovers and Dunfermline. Welcome to New Central Park Jason!https://t.co/ZU1MuufXeS pic.twitter.com/Uf6mDvwOU3 — Kelty Hearts FC 🇱🇻 (@KeltyHeartsFC) September 2, 2022

Thomson came through the youth set-up at Heart of Midlothian, breaking into the first team at Tynecastle before a series of loans.

After temporary spells at Livingston, Dunfermline and then Raith, Thomson was released by Hearts and signed for Rovers permanently.

Winner

Thomson captained Raith to their 2014 Challenge Cup final victory over Rangers.

The veteran defender moved to Gayfield at the start of the 2018/19 season and went on to win League 1 that season.

After establishing themselves in Championship, last season Thomson played 21 times as Arbroath challenged eventual title winners Kilmarnock.

He will wear the number 28 and becomes Kelty’s tenth summer signing.

On their official website, the club said: “Kelty Hearts FC are delighted to announce the signing of former Hearts, Dunfermline, Raith Rovers and Arbroath defender, Jason Thomson.

“The 35-year-old joins the club on a one-year deal after leaving Arbroath.”