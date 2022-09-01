Arbroath League One title hero leaves as Birmingham teen set to join on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arbroath League One title hero leaves as Birmingham teen set to join on loan

By Scott Lorimer
September 1 2022, 10.00pm
Jason Thomson is set to leave Arbroath.

Arbroath League One-winning hero Jason Thomson looks set to leave the club.

The 35-year-old right back joined the Gayfield side at the beginning of their historic 2018/19 season.

Thomson still has another year left on his contract with the Angus club but it’s understood he approached boss Dick Campbell to ask the deal be terminated.

Jason Thomson (2) celebrates with his Arbroath teammates after clinching the League One title.

It’s believed the former Hearts and Raith Rovers star was struggling to balance Championship football with his work commitments.

The defender made 131 competitive appearances for The Lichties, netting eight times in the process.

He was a trusted part of Campbell’s formidable back four alongside Ricky Little, Tam O’Brien and Colin Hamilton.

The club will look to bring a replacement at the back with O’Brien out suspended, and Hamilton and utility man David Gold set to miss out too.

They look set to land Birmingham City prospect Marcel Oakley on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old featured twice for The Blues’ first team last season and can play centrally or on the right.

Both clubs are ironing out the paperwork with the move expected to be announced shortly.

