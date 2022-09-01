Arbroath League One title hero leaves as Birmingham teen set to join on loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath League One-winning hero Jason Thomson looks set to leave the club.

The 35-year-old right back joined the Gayfield side at the beginning of their historic 2018/19 season.

Thomson still has another year left on his contract with the Angus club but it’s understood he approached boss Dick Campbell to ask the deal be terminated.

It’s believed the former Hearts and Raith Rovers star was struggling to balance Championship football with his work commitments.

The defender made 131 competitive appearances for The Lichties, netting eight times in the process.

He was a trusted part of Campbell’s formidable back four alongside Ricky Little, Tam O’Brien and Colin Hamilton.

The club will look to bring a replacement at the back with O’Brien out suspended, and Hamilton and utility man David Gold set to miss out too.

They look set to land Birmingham City prospect Marcel Oakley on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old featured twice for The Blues’ first team last season and can play centrally or on the right.

Both clubs are ironing out the paperwork with the move expected to be announced shortly.