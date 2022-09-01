Ali Crawford happy with Nicky Clark signing and the increasing St Johnstone attacking threat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News

Ali Crawford happy with Nicky Clark signing and the increasing St Johnstone attacking threat

By Eric Nicolson
September 1 2022, 10.26pm Updated: September 2 2022, 7.43am
Ali Crawford in action for St Johnstone against Hearts.
Ali Crawford in action for St Johnstone against Hearts.

Ali Crawford believes St Johnstone’s performance in defeat to Hearts was a sign that the Perth side will be a more potent attacking force this season.

And recruiting Nicky Clark from Premiership rivals Dundee United has strengthened that argument.

“I’ve come up against him a few times and he’s a good player,” said Crawford. “I think it will bolster the forward options.

“We only had two fit strikers before and it gives the manager another option. He’s a great addition.

“We struggled with goals last season. Sunday was a good starting point for us with two goals hopefully we can do that or add to it on Saturday.”

Saints looked far more dangerous in open-play and from set-pieces in their 3-2 loss to Hearts than when going down to Hibs, Rangers and Aberdeen.

More points and a higher league position than 10th would be nice but the bigger picture gives cause for optimism, according to Crawford.

“Looking back at the Hearts game, the goals we conceded were from basic errors on our part that could easily have been avoided,” he said.

“We created chances and obviously scored two goals so if we can make sure there’s no repeat of those mistakes – hopefully it’s an easy fix – we’ll have a good chance against St Mirren on Saturday.

“It felt like there were a lot of positives to take away from Tynecastle.

“When we lost to Hibs and Aberdeen there wasn’t much between the teams in either game but I felt that on Sunday we got the ball down more, passed it better and were more creative.

“Attacking wise it was more encouraging.

“If we can do it against Hearts then there’s no reason why we can’t do it against any other team in the league.”

Ali Crawford tackles Gary Mackay-Steven.
Ali Crawford tackles Gary Mackay-Steven.

Crawford’s last Premiership start was the 1-0 defeat to St Mirren in April – a result that effectively ended Saints’ hopes of avoiding the relegation play-off.

“That was a massive game that we didn’t really turn up for,” the former Hamilton Accies man admitted.

“It was hugely disappointing at the time but it won’t have any bearing on Saturday.

“A lot of the games in the Premiership it’s a case of whoever scores first wins.

“The first goal was important that day and I’m sure it will be again.

“It’s usually tight between ourselves and St Mirren and we want to make sure we have a fast start.

“Cut out the mistakes from the weekend and we’ve got a great chance.”

Crawford added: “For me personally, it was great to get minutes under my belt on Sunday there.

“I picked up an injury in the League Cup and I’ve been biding my time to get back in since.

“Hopefully I’ve done enough to get in the starting line-up.”

Spoony return

There are plenty of creative players at Callum Davidson’s disposal this season and David Wotherspoon should soon be another.

“Spoony is back in training which is obviously pleasing to see,” said Crawford.

“Mentally it’s tough to start with but I think he’s beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel.

“There’s Tony (Gallacher) coming back as well.

“It might give the manager a few headaches in the coming weeks to pick squads and teams.

“But that’s healthy competition for the rest of us.”

