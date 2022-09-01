Ali Crawford happy with Nicky Clark signing and the increasing St Johnstone attacking threat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ali Crawford believes St Johnstone’s performance in defeat to Hearts was a sign that the Perth side will be a more potent attacking force this season.

And recruiting Nicky Clark from Premiership rivals Dundee United has strengthened that argument.

“I’ve come up against him a few times and he’s a good player,” said Crawford. “I think it will bolster the forward options.

“We only had two fit strikers before and it gives the manager another option. He’s a great addition.

“We struggled with goals last season. Sunday was a good starting point for us with two goals hopefully we can do that or add to it on Saturday.”

Saints looked far more dangerous in open-play and from set-pieces in their 3-2 loss to Hearts than when going down to Hibs, Rangers and Aberdeen.

More points and a higher league position than 10th would be nice but the bigger picture gives cause for optimism, according to Crawford.

“Looking back at the Hearts game, the goals we conceded were from basic errors on our part that could easily have been avoided,” he said.

“We created chances and obviously scored two goals so if we can make sure there’s no repeat of those mistakes – hopefully it’s an easy fix – we’ll have a good chance against St Mirren on Saturday.

“It felt like there were a lot of positives to take away from Tynecastle.

“When we lost to Hibs and Aberdeen there wasn’t much between the teams in either game but I felt that on Sunday we got the ball down more, passed it better and were more creative.

“Attacking wise it was more encouraging.

“If we can do it against Hearts then there’s no reason why we can’t do it against any other team in the league.”

Crawford’s last Premiership start was the 1-0 defeat to St Mirren in April – a result that effectively ended Saints’ hopes of avoiding the relegation play-off.

“That was a massive game that we didn’t really turn up for,” the former Hamilton Accies man admitted.

“It was hugely disappointing at the time but it won’t have any bearing on Saturday.

“A lot of the games in the Premiership it’s a case of whoever scores first wins.

“The first goal was important that day and I’m sure it will be again.

“It’s usually tight between ourselves and St Mirren and we want to make sure we have a fast start.

“Cut out the mistakes from the weekend and we’ve got a great chance.”

Crawford added: “For me personally, it was great to get minutes under my belt on Sunday there.

“I picked up an injury in the League Cup and I’ve been biding my time to get back in since.

“Hopefully I’ve done enough to get in the starting line-up.”

Spoony return

There are plenty of creative players at Callum Davidson’s disposal this season and David Wotherspoon should soon be another.

“Spoony is back in training which is obviously pleasing to see,” said Crawford.

“Mentally it’s tough to start with but I think he’s beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel.

“There’s Tony (Gallacher) coming back as well.

“It might give the manager a few headaches in the coming weeks to pick squads and teams.

“But that’s healthy competition for the rest of us.”