David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher could make St Johnstone first team comebacks after international break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher could make St Johnstone first team comebacks after international break

By Eric Nicolson
August 30 2022, 10.25pm
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher are closing in on comebacks.
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher are closing in on comebacks.

David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher could be in St Johnstone first team contention after next month’s international break.

Both men have returned to full training at McDiarmid Park and the next stage of their comebacks will be closed-door matches.

The Premiership pauses after three more games and the duo may then be available to Davidson for the October 1 top flight clash with Dundee United.

“David and Tony are both in training this week,” the Perth boss reported. “It’s great to have them back.

“Both of them will have played a couple of games by the international break.

“David had more of a delicate injury and you need to make sure you do the right thing.

“As soon as Tony got the go-ahead that his bone was healed, he could crack on.

Tony Gallacher is tackled by Livingston's Nicky Devlin which leads to his injury.
Tony Gallacher is tackled by Livingston’s Nicky Devlin which leads to his injury.

“He has accelerated pretty quickly over the last couple of weeks.

“We now just need to give him a mini pre-season and get him a couple of games quickly.”

Davidson added: “Against Aberdeen the other week we had our three left wing-backs out.

“We want consistent team selection. It will be good for Tony to put some pressure on.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from St Johnstone FC

Clark was the United hero
St Johnstone set to sign Dundee United star Nicky Clark
0
Andy Considine.
Andy Considine insists St Johnstone could finish in Premiership's top 4
0
Callum Davidson.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson 'furious' at 'basic mistakes' for Hearts winner
0
A dejected Andy Considine at full-time.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Perth side shoot themselves in the foot in…
0
St. Johnstone's James Brown.
St Johnstone can start their move up the Premiership table by shocking Hearts, says…
0
St Johnstone's Ryan McGowan.
Ryan McGowan believes St Johnstone could be getting Hearts at a 'pretty good time'
0
Liam Gordon.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson explains why captain Liam Gordon will have to be…
0
Bobby Dailly.
EXCLUSIVE: St Johnstone youngster Bobby Dailly happy to be Mr Versatile like former Scotland…
1
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson says signing new strikers is key part of plan to improve St…
1
Robbie Neilson has a strong squad, says Callum Davidson.
Hearts have squad size to cope with Thursday-Sunday football, says St Johnstone boss Callum…
0

More from The Courier

Dick Campbell on the touchline at Firhill.
Dick Campbell says 'Christmas came early' for Partick as Arbroath boss reveals hope for…
0
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer ahead of the Falkirk clash.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer hails 'terrific' Lyall Cameron as Dark Blues seal last-eight spot
0
Dundee's Lyall Cameron celebrates his goal against Falkirk.
4 talking points from Dundee's cup win over Falkirk as Lyall Cameron steals the…
0
Partick's Aidan Fitzpatrick celebrates making it 1-0
3 Arbroath talking points as late Partick winner sees Lichties crash out of Premier…
0
Lundin Links Hotel demolition date announced
Lundin Links Hotel: Demolition date announced
0
Decision-maker: Ogren
Mark Ogren sends message to Dundee United fans following Jack Ross sacking and hints…