David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher could make St Johnstone first team comebacks after international break

David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher could be in St Johnstone first team contention after next month’s international break.

Both men have returned to full training at McDiarmid Park and the next stage of their comebacks will be closed-door matches.

The Premiership pauses after three more games and the duo may then be available to Davidson for the October 1 top flight clash with Dundee United.

“David and Tony are both in training this week,” the Perth boss reported. “It’s great to have them back.

“Both of them will have played a couple of games by the international break.

“David had more of a delicate injury and you need to make sure you do the right thing.

“As soon as Tony got the go-ahead that his bone was healed, he could crack on.

“He has accelerated pretty quickly over the last couple of weeks.

“We now just need to give him a mini pre-season and get him a couple of games quickly.”

Davidson added: “Against Aberdeen the other week we had our three left wing-backs out.

“We want consistent team selection. It will be good for Tony to put some pressure on.”