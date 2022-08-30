Liam Fox: Dundee United players did NOT down tools to get Jack Ross sacked

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Fox has dismissed suggestions that Dundee United players downed tools to get Jack Ross the sack.

Fox, 38, has been named interim head coach following Ross’ exit on Tuesday morning.

He will be charged with rousing a team that has shipped a staggering 23 goals in their last four games.

Sunday’s humiliating 9-0 reverse against Celtic — a record margin of defeat for a home side since the top-flight was restructured to 12 teams in 1998 — drew particularly fierce criticism.

Rumours abounded that some senior players had clashed with Ross, precipitating the nightmare run.

“I’ll kill that one dead right now, about the players not trying hard enough,” Fox said.

“I just think we had such a high against Alkmaar at home and such a sore one over there.

“That has probably affected the group quite heavily and we haven’t shown enough resilience and character to bounce back from that.

“We need a reaction. We’ve just been beaten 9-0! I that doesn’t hurt you then something is seriously wrong.

“We need to come out swinging, be on the front foot and repay these supporters — because I know they feel it. The staff, coaches and players feel it too.”

‘The worst slur’

Asked whether there are any disruptive forces in the dressing room, as has been suggested in some quarters, Fox responded: “No. Absolutely not. And I hope that will be shown against Livingston.”

Courier Sport columnist and former Dundee United star Lee Wilkie accused the players of ‘giving up’ during the capitulation against the Hoops, describing the showing as “lacklustre” and “embarrassing”.

“A professional football player should be hurt by that,” Fox continued.

“Speaking personally, if anyone ever questioned my commitment or desire it would have been the worst thing.

“I was an average player so people were quite right to criticise me for not being able to pass or whatever — but no player should ever allow someone to put that question against you.

“It’s the worst slur that can be levelled against someone.”