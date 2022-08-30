Liam Fox: Dundee United players did NOT down tools to get Jack Ross sacked

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Liam Fox: Dundee United players did NOT down tools to get Jack Ross sacked

By Sean Hamilton
August 30 2022, 10.25pm
Liam Fox will take the United team against Livingston
Liam Fox will take the United team against Livingston

Liam Fox has dismissed suggestions that Dundee United players downed tools to get Jack Ross the sack.

Fox, 38, has been named interim head coach following Ross’ exit on Tuesday morning.

He will be charged with rousing a team that has shipped a staggering 23 goals in their last four games.

Sunday’s humiliating 9-0 reverse against Celtic — a record margin of defeat for a home side since the top-flight was restructured to 12 teams in 1998 — drew particularly fierce criticism.

Rumours abounded that some senior players had clashed with Ross, precipitating the nightmare run.

Former United boss Ross, right, and assistant Liam Fox together on the touchline at Tynecastle

“I’ll kill that one dead right now, about the players not trying hard enough,” Fox said.

“I just think we had such a high against Alkmaar at home and such a sore one over there.

“That has probably affected the group quite heavily and we haven’t shown enough resilience and character to bounce back from that.

“We need a reaction. We’ve just been beaten 9-0! I that doesn’t hurt you then something is seriously wrong.

“We need to come out swinging, be on the front foot and repay these supporters — because I know they feel it. The staff, coaches and players feel it too.”

‘The worst slur’

Asked whether there are any disruptive forces in the dressing room, as has been suggested in some quarters, Fox responded: “No. Absolutely not. And I hope that will be shown against Livingston.”

Dundee United fans watched despairingly as their side stumbled to a humiliating defeat in Alkmaar

Courier Sport columnist and former Dundee United star Lee Wilkie accused the players of ‘giving up’ during the capitulation against the Hoops, describing the showing as “lacklustre” and “embarrassing”.

“A professional football player should be hurt by that,” Fox continued.

“Speaking personally, if anyone ever questioned my commitment or desire it would have been the worst thing.

“I was an average player so people were quite right to criticise me for not being able to pass or whatever — but no player should ever allow someone to put that question against you.

“It’s the worst slur that can be levelled against someone.”

