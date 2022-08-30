Mark Ogren sends message to Dundee United fans following Jack Ross sacking and hints at lengthy boss search

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren has described the run of results that led to Jack Ross’ sacking as “horrendous” and “unacceptable”.

Ross was relieved of his duties after just 10 weeks in the Tannadice hot-seat in the aftermath of Sunday’s humiliating 9-0 defeat against Celtic.

That took the tally of goals conceded by United to 23 in their last four fixtures. The Tangerines are winless in the Premiership and rock bottom of the league.

And the meek collapse against the Hoops was the final straw.

In an open letter to United fans, Ogren wrote: “A string of poor performances and unacceptable results led to the board making the decision to relieve Jack Ross of his position as Head Coach.

“Such actions are never taken lightly and, as a board, we took a period of reflection and information gathering after Sunday’s game before coming to our decision.

“This has been a horrendous run of results for the club and for that we apologise unreservedly to our fans.

“However, it is my belief that the tools and infrastructure remain in place for us to achieve success on the field. This will require everyone to be united behind what we are trying to do.

“In the almost four years of ownership at this club, we have achieved nearly all of our goals and objectives earlier than expected and as a board, we believe we can take things even further soon.

“I am confident the players, staff, executive team, and board currently in place are the ones to take us forward alongside a new Head Coach.”

Preaching patience

Liam Fox will act as interim head coach following Ross’ departure and will oversee Wednesday’s Premier Sports Cup tie against Livingston.

And Ogren has urged supporters to be patient as they pursue a new boss.

Courier Sport exclusively revealed that former United favourite Duncan Ferguson is open to talks regarding the vacancy, while Fox, Kevin Thomson and Malky Mackay are among the bookies’ favourites.

Ogren added: “As we begin the process of looking for our new Head Coach, please know this will take some time and I ask you all to remain patient and supportive.

“Your support has been exceptional, both in terms of ticket sales and vocal backing and I know you simply crave success for our club.

“I can assure you I share that craving and certainly expect we will again soon be seeing performances in which we can all be proud.”