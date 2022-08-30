Mark Ogren sends message to Dundee United fans following Jack Ross sacking and hints at lengthy boss search

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Mark Ogren sends message to Dundee United fans following Jack Ross sacking and hints at lengthy boss search

By Alan Temple
August 30 2022, 8.14pm
Decision-maker: Ogren
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren has described the run of results that led to Jack Ross’ sacking as “horrendous” and “unacceptable”.

Ross was relieved of his duties after just 10 weeks in the Tannadice hot-seat in the aftermath of Sunday’s humiliating 9-0 defeat against Celtic.

That took the tally of goals conceded by United to 23 in their last four fixtures. The Tangerines are winless in the Premiership and rock bottom of the league.

And the meek collapse against the Hoops was the final straw.

Brief reign: Ex-Dundee United boss Jack Ross.

In an open letter to United fans, Ogren wrote: “A string of poor performances and unacceptable results led to the board making the decision to relieve Jack Ross of his position as Head Coach.

“Such actions are never taken lightly and, as a board, we took a period of reflection and information gathering after Sunday’s game before coming to our decision.

This has been a horrendous run of results for the club and for that we apologise unreservedly to our fans.

“However, it is my belief that the tools and infrastructure remain in place for us to achieve success on the field. This will require everyone to be united behind what we are trying to do.

“In the almost four years of ownership at this club, we have achieved nearly all of our goals and objectives earlier than expected and as a board, we believe we can take things even further soon.

“I am confident the players, staff, executive team, and board currently in place are the ones to take us forward alongside a new Head Coach.”

Preaching patience

Liam Fox will act as interim head coach following Ross’ departure and will oversee Wednesday’s Premier Sports Cup tie against Livingston.

Fox, left, and Ross

And Ogren has urged supporters to be patient as they pursue a new boss.

Courier Sport exclusively revealed that former United favourite Duncan Ferguson is open to talks regarding the vacancy, while Fox, Kevin Thomson and Malky Mackay are among the bookies’ favourites. 

Ogren added: “As we begin the process of looking for our new Head Coach, please know this will take some time and I ask you all to remain patient and supportive.

“Your support has been exceptional, both in terms of ticket sales and vocal backing and I know you simply crave success for our club.

“I can assure you I share that craving and certainly expect we will again soon be seeing performances in which we can all be proud.”

