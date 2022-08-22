St Johnstone duo David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher just two weeks away from comeback

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone duo David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher could be just a fortnight away from playing a game of football.

Manager Callum Davidson has revealed that both men are closing in on a comeback behind closed doors.

And, with Cammy MacPherson set to be out for three months, seeing the three-time cup winner and the former Liverpool left-back near their returns will be a “huge boost” to the Perth squad.

“David is going to start joining in with training this week and hopefully we will get a game for him and Tony Gallacher in the next couple of weeks,” said Davidson.

BREAKING: Stephen O’Donnell still not 100% after being sent to the shops multiple times by David Wotherspoon a couple weeks back. pic.twitter.com/5J9jFFCtit — St. Johnstone F.C. News ✯✯ (@sjfcnews) August 31, 2021

“It will be great news to get them both back.

“They have been working really hard and are making real progress.

“It will be a huge boost to get the pair of them back.”

Wotherspoon suffered a serious knee injury in the League Cup semi-final defeat to Celtic in November, while Gallacher broke his leg when Saints faced Livingston at the start of April.

Chris Kane ‘clean-up’

Chris Kane has a longer recovery road ahead of him.

“Chris is going for a clean-up on his knee while Callum Booth is still a fair bit away,” Davidson reported.

Adam Montgomery had a tight thigh in the build-up to the Aberdeen game but should be available for Sunday’s trip to face Hearts.

Meanwhile, there has been no breakthrough yet as far as signing a new striker is concerned.

“There is a lot to be pleased about but there are areas we have to improve on,” said Davidson.

“We are working hard to address that.

“As a squad I feel we are in a better place than we were a year ago when the transfer window closed.

“But we still have work to do.

“Recruitment is one of the hardest parts of the game and we’re looking, not just in Scotland but elsewhere too.

“We want to bring in the right players to fit into the team and bring the character we are looking for as well.”