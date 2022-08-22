St Johnstone duo David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher just two weeks away from comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone duo David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher just two weeks away from comeback

By Eric Nicolson
August 22 2022, 10.25pm
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher are closing in on comebacks.
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher are closing in on comebacks.

St Johnstone duo David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher could be just a fortnight away from playing a game of football.

Manager Callum Davidson has revealed that both men are closing in on a comeback behind closed doors.

And, with Cammy MacPherson set to be out for three months, seeing the three-time cup winner and the former Liverpool left-back near their returns will be a “huge boost” to the Perth squad.

“David is going to start joining in with training this week and hopefully we will get a game for him and Tony Gallacher in the next couple of weeks,” said Davidson.

“It will be great news to get them both back.

“They have been working really hard and are making real progress.

“It will be a huge boost to get the pair of them back.”

Wotherspoon suffered a serious knee injury in the League Cup semi-final defeat to Celtic in November, while Gallacher broke his leg when Saints faced Livingston at the start of April.

Chris Kane ‘clean-up’

Chris Kane has a longer recovery road ahead of him.

“Chris is going for a clean-up on his knee while Callum Booth is still a fair bit away,” Davidson reported.

Adam Montgomery had a tight thigh in the build-up to the Aberdeen game but should be available for Sunday’s trip to face Hearts.

Meanwhile, there has been no breakthrough yet as far as signing a new striker is concerned.

“There is a lot to be pleased about but there are areas we have to improve on,” said Davidson.

“We are working hard to address that.

“As a squad I feel we are in a better place than we were a year ago when the transfer window closed.

“But we still have work to do.

“Recruitment is one of the hardest parts of the game and we’re looking, not just in Scotland but elsewhere too.

“We want to bring in the right players to fit into the team and bring the character we are looking for as well.”

St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson facing THREE months out with thigh injury

