St Johnstone defender Callum Booth reveals surgery on BOTH Achilles tendons was the ‘last option’ after pain became ‘unbearable’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone defender Callum Booth has revealed he has suffered Achilles tendon trouble for the best part of a decade and that operations on BOTH were the “last option”.

The double-winning full-back is six weeks into a three-month comeback programme and can see light at the end of the tunnel at long last.

And going under the knife was the only route left after the pain became “unbearable”.

“I’m progressing,” said Booth.

“It’s slow at the moment but that’s to be expected with getting both my Achilles done about six weeks ago.

“It’s a long process unfortunately but something that had to be done.

“It will be worth the spell on the sidelines if it works.

“It had been bothering me for years.

“I’ve had bother with my Achilles for seven or eight years.”

European pain

The former Dundee United and Hibs man added: “During the European games last season they were really bothering me.

“I went to see the surgeon then and he said surgery was a possibility.

“Then they started to feel a lot better.

“But after I had Covid I came back and they were worse than ever.

“I was in a lot of pain and it got to the point it was unbearable.

“I came back from my holidays in the summer still in pain and decided the best option was to get surgery.

𝗖𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘂𝗺 𝗕𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗵 𝗶𝗻𝗷𝘂𝗿𝘆 𝘂𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲 🎥#SaintsTV sat down with Callum Booth to get the latest on his injury rehab 🚑 – Rehab work 🏋️‍♀️

– Staying motivated 👊

– Playing through injury 🤕

– Surgery 🏥 Watch the interview on #SaintsTV now #SJFC | — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) August 11, 2022

“I knew surgery was the last option.

“I had the operation six weeks ago and the timeframe was about three months to be back playing.

“That’s where we are.

“Hopefully I’ll see some good signs soon.”