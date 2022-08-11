St Johnstone defender Callum Booth reveals surgery on BOTH Achilles tendons was the ‘last option’ after pain became ‘unbearable’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone defender Callum Booth reveals surgery on BOTH Achilles tendons was the ‘last option’ after pain became ‘unbearable’

By Eric Nicolson
August 11 2022, 1.28pm
St Johnstone's Callum Booth.
St Johnstone's Callum Booth.

St Johnstone defender Callum Booth has revealed he has suffered Achilles tendon trouble for the best part of a decade and that operations on BOTH were the “last option”.

The double-winning full-back is six weeks into a three-month comeback programme and can see light at the end of the tunnel at long last.

And going under the knife was the only route left after the pain became “unbearable”.

“I’m progressing,” said Booth.

“It’s slow at the moment but that’s to be expected with getting both my Achilles done about six weeks ago.

“It’s a long process unfortunately but something that had to be done.

“It will be worth the spell on the sidelines if it works.

“It had been bothering me for years.

“I’ve had bother with my Achilles for seven or eight years.”

European pain

The former Dundee United and Hibs man added: “During the European games last season they were really bothering me.

“I went to see the surgeon then and he said surgery was a possibility.

“Then they started to feel a lot better.

“But after I had Covid I came back and they were worse than ever.

“I was in a lot of pain and it got to the point it was unbearable.

“I came back from my holidays in the summer still in pain and decided the best option was to get surgery.

“I knew surgery was the last option.

“I had the operation six weeks ago and the timeframe was about three months to be back playing.

“That’s where we are.

“Hopefully I’ll see some good signs soon.”

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

