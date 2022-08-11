Daniel Phillips has a ‘big future’, says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson, and he could jump into the deep end against Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Daniel Phillips has got a “big future” in football, according to St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.

And his spell in Scotland may start by being flung straight into the Ibrox deep end.

The former Watford midfielder has signed a two-year contract with Saints, subject to international clearance.

Davidson saw enough in the Trinidad and Tobago international’s trial spell and closed-doors game against Arbroath to convince him to make Phillips the latest McDiarmid Park summer recruit.

And he also saw enough to realise the 21-year-old is ready to be included in the Perth squad that faces Rangers on Saturday.

“We’ll wait and see if he’s ready,” said Davidson. “We’ll assess him.

“He played a bounce game for us over a week ago and his fitness levels were good.

“He’s got qualities I’ve been looking for and he’ll be a great addition.

“I see him as being a brave player who will be good in one v one situations and will get about the pitch, making tackles and passing the ball well.

“We’ve got Murray (Davidson) who does that side of the game as well.”

RED CARD: Daniel Phillips dismissed for Gillingham. Trip in midfield minutes after he'd been booked for dissent. 0-3 (73) — Stuart Watson (@Stuart_Watson) January 8, 2022

The fact that Phillips picked up three red cards while on loan at Gillingham doesn’t concern Davidson.

“All the reds he got were two yellows,” he said.

“He’s still a young man.

“I think he’s got a big future.”

Four become five

With James Brown having played for Malta, David Wotherspoon and Theo Bair Canada, Ryan McGowan Australia – all with ambitions to extend their international careers – Mitchell joins the group of Saints who have big goals for both club and country.

“It’s great when you get players who are involved with their national team,” said Davidson, himself a former Scotland defender.

“We’ve got a few now.

“It helps the motivation. We’d love to get a couple of players to the World Cup.”

Injury latest

Meanwhile, there could be a trio of Saints players returning from injury in September.

“Tony Gallacher has been given the all clear to start his rehab and hopefully he’ll be ready in a month’s time,” Davidson reported.

“Callum Booth has had positive news and he’s on the same timeline. David Wotherspoon too.”