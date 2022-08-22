St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson facing THREE months out with thigh injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson facing THREE months out with thigh injury

By Eric Nicolson
August 22 2022, 11.29am Updated: August 22 2022, 12.13pm
Cammy MacPherson could be out for three months.
Cammy MacPherson could be out for three months.

Injury-plagued St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson could be set for a three-month spell out of action.

The former St Mirren man, who dislocated his shoulder twice and had groin surgery in his first season at McDiarmid Park, was taken off early in Saints’ recent clash with Rangers at Ibrox.

Manager Callum Davidson has revealed that the thigh injury is worse than first feared.

And MacPherson faces a battle to return before the Premiership shuts down for the World Cup in November.

“It’s not great news with Cammy,” said Davidson.

“He’s damaged the tendon on his leg so will be out for the foreseeable future.

Cammy MacPherson injured his thigh early in the game.
Cammy MacPherson was forced off with a thigh injury in the game against Rangers.

“He’s going to see a specialist later this week so we’ll just have to take it from there.

“It’s a huge blow for him and for us because he’d been really good since the start of the season.

“He was going to be a big part of the team this season so it’s a sore one to lose him.”

Different injuries

Davidson added: “He’s been so unlucky.

“It has been all different injuries since he arrived here.

“It’s been a really frustrating year for him because it has been one thing after another and they’ve all been longer term things too.

“He’s just got to get his head down now and work hard to get back because unfortunately it’s part of being a footballer.

“Cammy is a determined person and he will get back as quickly as he can.”

Drey Wright believes he’s heading back to best after St Johnstone grant ‘consistent run’ wish

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone's Drey Wright.
Drey Wright believes he's heading back to best after St Johnstone grant 'consistent run'…
0
St Johnstone's management team ponder their options with their side chasing the game against Aberdeen
3 St Johnstone talking points as attacking weaknesses exposed in Aberdeen stumble
0
McDiarmid Park.
Pensioner dies after falling ill at McDiarmid Park before St Johnstone's game against Aberdeen
0
Callum Davidson urges St Johnstone on against Aberdeen
Callum Davidson reveals St Johnstone star's 'adamant' free-kick denial after Aberdeen profit from Perth…
0
Jamie Murphy shields the ball under pressure from an Aberdeen attacker
St Johnstone matchday verdict: Key moments, star man and player ratings as Aberdeen edge…
0
Murray Davidson.
Beat Aberdeen and St Johnstone will turn an OK start into a good one,…
0
Murray Davidson is sent off against Hibs.
Murray Davidson admits he MUST think about changing full-blooded approach ahead of St Johnstone…
0
Drey Wright v Jack MacKenzie could be a key battle.
St Johnstone v Aberdeen: Team news, key battle, formations, head to head record and…
0
Callum Davidson with Zander Clark after the goalkeeper's last game for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson 'gutted' Zander Clark is still without a club but…
1
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has had to be patient as far as his last signing is concerned.
St Johnstone striker search likely to go into last week of the transfer window,…
0

More from The Courier

Stewart has been handed a warning over her behaviour.
Forfar carer told resident 'you stink' before marching her to bath
0
A 3D image shows what the Harris Academy extension could look like. Image: Holmes Miller.
Designs for Dundee's Harris Academy extension approved
0
Newtyle railway sheds
Dangerous 190-year-old stonework forces developers to tweak Newtyle railway sheds housing plan
Bobby Reilly, who spent three decades working and volunteering at the YMCA.
Bobby Reilly: Family's tribute to Broughty Ferry YMCA stalwart
1
Dean McKinney.
Dundee child rapist faces more jail time after getting duped by paedophile hunters
Ukrainian refugee Mykola Kartavtseva and his family escaped Ukraine and made their way to a family members house in Cardenden. Photo: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
COURIER OPINION: Ukrainian refugees' terrifying escape to Fife shows why we cannot turn away…
0