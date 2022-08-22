St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson facing THREE months out with thigh injury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Injury-plagued St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson could be set for a three-month spell out of action.

The former St Mirren man, who dislocated his shoulder twice and had groin surgery in his first season at McDiarmid Park, was taken off early in Saints’ recent clash with Rangers at Ibrox.

Manager Callum Davidson has revealed that the thigh injury is worse than first feared.

And MacPherson faces a battle to return before the Premiership shuts down for the World Cup in November.

“It’s not great news with Cammy,” said Davidson.

“He’s damaged the tendon on his leg so will be out for the foreseeable future.

“He’s going to see a specialist later this week so we’ll just have to take it from there.

“It’s a huge blow for him and for us because he’d been really good since the start of the season.

“He was going to be a big part of the team this season so it’s a sore one to lose him.”

Different injuries

Davidson added: “He’s been so unlucky.

“It has been all different injuries since he arrived here.

“It’s been a really frustrating year for him because it has been one thing after another and they’ve all been longer term things too.

“He’s just got to get his head down now and work hard to get back because unfortunately it’s part of being a footballer.

“Cammy is a determined person and he will get back as quickly as he can.”