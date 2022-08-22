Bobby Reilly: Family’s tribute to Broughty Ferry YMCA stalwart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bobby Reilly: Family’s tribute to Broughty Ferry YMCA stalwart

By Lindsay Bruce
August 22 2022, 11.45am Updated: August 22 2022, 12.14pm
Bobby Reilly, who spent three decades working and volunteering at the YMCA.
Bobby Reilly, who spent three decades working and volunteering at the YMCA.

For more than 30 years Bobby Reilly devoted himself to working and volunteering at Broughty Ferry YMCA.

So it was only fitting that on the day of his funeral he made one last journey past the Brook Street building where he spent almost half of his life.

Known as Bob, Rab, Bobby but rarely Robert, his family look back over his life to pay tribute to their ‘most supportive man’.

Early years

Robert Joseph Reilly was born on the February 26 1954. His father, Alex, was a jute sewer and mother, Lilian, a housewife.

He had two siblings, Sandy and Marion. They grew up in Kirkton where he attended St Columba’s Primary then St John’s High School.

However, Bobby was no stranger to the belt. On one occasion he tried to slip into the class unnoticed to be avoid being disciplined.

His plan went awry when he slipped and went through a glass window. He and the belt became reacquainted yet again.

Bobby left school at 15 after securing a brick laying apprenticeship. He worked for two companies before redundancy led him to Manhattan Jute Works alongside his dad, and brother.

Love and marriage

To top up the funds he was also a part-time bar man at the Queen’s Hotel where he met Isobel Helmore at a midweek disco.

When asked about her first impressions of her future husband, Isobel said: “He had long bleach blonde hair and a Tom Selleck Moustache but was affy skinny with a 28-inch waist.”

Bobby married Isobel, who had trained as a nurse but went on to work as a secretary,  on June 23 1978 at Craigiebank Church.

Their reception was held at the Invercarse Hotel and they moved into move their Balmore Street home in Stobswell.

Pictured in happier times, Bobby and Isobel Reilly.

For two decades Bobby happily spent long days in the mill, coming home tired but filthy. Much to his family’s amusement this birthed a strange obsession, making every Christmas an easy one, as all he ever wanted was shower gel.

When Manhattan mill closed down Bobby wouldn’t be out of work for long. Galloways and CJ Lang came next where he undertook multiple roles, and despite an aversion to blood – was also a first aider.

Broughty Ferry YMCA

In October 1979 Bobby and Isobel’s first child, Craig, was born. Karen came along in February 1984 and Erin in January, 1991.

The family moved to Albert Street and would make weekly trips to Craigie Bowling Club where Bobby was a member.

But it was in taking Karen to a girls’ club that Bobby found his ‘second family’.

From taking the kids to their activities at Broughty Ferry YMCA, he later helped run the boys’ and youth clubs. And in semi-retirement Bobby then became the cleaner for the YMCA.

He also joined the board, while Isobel worked as secretary in the office.

Bobby Reilly pictured holding the eldest of his daughters, Karen,

For more than three decades he served tirelessly, influencing the lives of thousands of young people in Broughty Ferry and beyond.

His final journey to his funeral, took him past the familiar walls of the YMCA one last time, where even in his final weeks he was there every day, painting a dance studio and fixing whatever needed his attention.

When Craig was younger Bobby also became an officer with The Boys’ Brigade in Craigiebank.

Craig said: “My dad wasn’t someone who would volunteer himself, but he’d also never say no if asked to help.

“As a result he was known for being the person who was always on hand to help whoever needed it, whenever they needed it.”

Family man

Bobby had a reputation for being a practical joker with a very quick wit – and this was how he showed his love for those dear to him.

He loved time with his children as they grew up, whether supporting them as they played sport or taking them with him to watch football.

Erin, Bobby’s youngest daughter, pictured with her dad.

1991 was a dramatic year for the family of Dundee United supporters. While Bobby’s brother and Craig were in floods of tears after Motherwell beat the Tangerines in the Scottish Cup final, Bobby was dry-eyed. His quiet sense of ‘typical United’ was replaced in 1994, however.

Craig said: “When we beat Rangers to finally win the Scottish Cup for the first time, Dad was so happy that he didn’t really know what to do. Neither did anyone else! I just remember him going around shaking everyone’s hand!”

This upturn in United’s performance afterwards coincided with Karen starting to attend with her dad. She was forever, from then on, Bobby’s good luck charm.

When Bobby’s seven grandchildren came along he became known as the baby whisperer. When the wee ones couldn’t sleep grandad Bobby was called in to work his magic.

He also loved taking a turn on the school runs when Erin and Karen were working, and getting time with Craig’s kids when he visited them in Italy.

Final farewell

Although Bobby was diagnosed with heart issues around 15 years ago, he was fit and healthy ever since. However, a bout of Covid in June left him breathless and awaiting more investigations.

On August 5, Bobby passed away at home following a heart attack.

His funeral took place at Parkgrove Crematorium on Thursday August 18. Guests were invited to wear orange and ‘Bobby’s Girl’ was played in recognition of Isobel and Bobby’s long and happy marriage.

Father and son: Craig Reilly shown with his dad Bobby, who was his greatest supporter.

Craig added: “Growing up not everyone had a dad who would always be on the sidelines, cheering you on. My sisters and I were discussing this. But our dad was.

“He was so supportive – to the point, as children, we would get annoyed by it. But as we had our own kids we realised just how special he was; just how great a dad he was.

“I know everybody will say this – but he’s a massive loss to our family, and to the YMCA.

“He was a special man, and we miss him.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

