Dangerous 190-year-old stonework forces developers to tweak Newtyle railway sheds housing plan

The deteriorating state of some of Scotland’s oldest railway buildings have forced developers to tweak plans for housing there.

Six houses are to be built in the B-listed sheds of what was once Newtyle station.

The development got the go-ahead from planners in 2021.

And it aims to create a ‘micro-community’ in the Angus village.

But structural surveys of the stone buildings have revealed nearly two centuries have taken a greater toll than first thought.

So developer Simco Inveraldie has gone back to Angus Council with a slightly revised plan.

It is seeking listed building consent to take down dangerous parts of the north east elevation.

The firm says the rest of the project remains the same.

“Preparatory works began on site in the hope construction would start in early 2022,” said the firm.

“On closer inspection of the north east elevation it was established the condition of the existing wall was not great.”

Their new plan is to take down the unsafe section and build an infill wall.

It will be finished in vertical timber cladding to contrast with the original building.

“The amendments are on the least prominent elevation of the listed building and will not detract from its character or setting,” say the firm.

Angus Council is yet to consider the listed building consent application but has set a target date of October for a decision.

Planning history

The Commercial Street site has a long planning history.

Retail use was previously mooted, and in 2015 an office plan was approved but never went ahead.

An earlier proposal for four houses was also withdrawn before being considered by planners.

The station was built in the 1830s as the terminus of the Dundee and Newtyle Railway.

It was the first railway in the north of Scotland.

But the inclines between the city and rural Angus presented challenges and the railway was never a financial success.

The site’s larger building was the original station, with a smaller structure added sometime after 1861 as a new passenger station.

And it is Scotland’s oldest station site to retain any of its original buildings.

The Dundee-Newtyle line finally closed in 1955.