Designs for Dundee’s Harris Academy extension approved

Designs for an extension to one of Dundee’s newest schools, Harris Academy, have been approved.

The additional space at the West End building will feature five extra classrooms, a drama studio, a break-out space, and a staff base.

The new capacity for the school will be 1,507 pupils – an increase of 198 pupils.

The design has been approved under delegated powers by the council’s planning department.

Move will benefit Invergowrie youngsters

The move is designed to ensure the school can continue to accommodate pupils from Invergowrie Primary, which sits just outside Dundee’s local authority boundary.

The single-storey build will be situated at the rear of the school, which opened in 2016.

The extension was proposed as an alternative to removing Invergowrie Primary as an associate of Harris.

Local families strongly opposed the plans as it would have seen pupils travelling about 20 miles to Perth High School, rather than just two miles to Harris.

The issue was resolved in October last year when Dundee councillors approved the extension with the help of £4.2 million from Perth and Kinross Council.

Holmes Miller, which also designed the main £32m Harris building, is behind the latest plans.