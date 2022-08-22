Designs for Dundee’s Harris Academy extension approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Designs for Dundee’s Harris Academy extension approved

By Jake Keith
August 22 2022, 12.39pm Updated: August 22 2022, 12.46pm
A 3D image shows what the Harris Academy extension could look like. Image: Holmes Miller.
A 3D image shows what the Harris Academy extension could look like. Image: Holmes Miller.

Designs for an extension to one of Dundee’s newest schools, Harris Academy, have been approved.

The additional space at the West End building will feature five extra classrooms, a drama studio, a break-out space, and a staff base.

The new capacity for the school will be 1,507 pupils – an increase of 198 pupils.

The design has been approved under delegated powers by the council’s planning department.

Move will benefit Invergowrie youngsters

The move is designed to ensure the school can continue to accommodate pupils from Invergowrie Primary, which sits just outside Dundee’s local authority boundary.

The single-storey build will be situated at the rear of the school, which opened in 2016.

The extension was proposed as an alternative to removing Invergowrie Primary as an associate of Harris.

The extension of Harris Academy has been approved.

Local families strongly opposed the plans as it would have seen pupils travelling about 20 miles to Perth High School, rather than just two miles to Harris.

The issue was resolved in October last year when Dundee councillors approved the extension with the help of £4.2 million from Perth and Kinross Council.

Holmes Miller, which also designed the main £32m Harris building, is behind the latest plans.

Tags

Conversation

