Forfar carer told resident ‘you stink’ before marching her to bath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Forfar carer told resident ‘you stink’ before marching her to bath

By Alasdair Clark
August 22 2022, 12.59pm Updated: August 22 2022, 1.12pm
Stewart has been handed a warning over her behaviour.
Stewart has been handed a warning over her behaviour.

A Forfar carer has been handed a warning after she was said to have marched a resident to the bath while telling her “you stink”.

Jacqueline Stewart is also said to have told sworn at another resident, telling her she had been “sitting on her a***” all day.

Stewart had been employed as a senior care assistant at an unidentified care home in Forfar during the two incidents in August 2021.

Following a probe, the Scottish Social Services Council has placed a reprimand on Stewart’s record for 12 months.

‘You stink’

During the first incident, which took place around August 27 last year, Stewart is said to have shouted at the resident, identified only as BB, telling her “you stink”.

Despite BB saying she did not want to have a bath, Stewart is said to have “forcefully marched” her to the bathroom before taking her clothes off and providing rough personal care.

Both women were residents at a care home in Forfar.

The report by the regulator says Stewart denied the allegations.

She is also accused of telling a separate resident, identified as AA, that she had been “sitting on her a*** all day”.

After AA told the carer she had been out with her family, Stewart is said to have replied saying: “Yes and you were still sitting on your a***.”

Assessing her behaviour, the SSSC, which oversees standards among social care workers in Scotland, said Stewart’s fitness to practice was impaired.

Forfar carer ‘provided personal care in rough manner’

The report said: “Social care workers are expected to treat residents with dignity and respect. They are expected to treat residents with kindness and care.

“It should be recognised that residents have the right to make their
own choices.

“You failed to consider BB’s choice not to have a bath. You provided personal care to her in a rough manner and caused her distress.

“You have also shouted at and spoken inappropriately by your volume,
tone and words to two residents in your care.”

The report added that residents could be placed at risk of harm if the behaviour was repeated.

‘Busy day’

Determining which sanction to apply, the SSSC said Stewart had shown “very limited insight and remorse” into her behaviour but had good history with the regulator and had engaged with the investigation.

The report says she had denied first allegation and acknowledged the behaviour described in the second allegation was “unprofessional”.

But it added: “You also appear to try to justify this by saying it had been a busy day.”

It also said the behaviour “abuses the trust” placed in Stewart by residents, their
families, her employer and the wider public.

Handing Stewart a warning to be placed on her record for 12 months, the SSSC says Stewart did not ask for a full hearing after being told of the decision.

The Courier was unable to contact Jacqueline Stewart for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Newtyle railway sheds
Dangerous 190-year-old stonework forces developers to tweak Newtyle railway sheds housing plan
Connor Collins
Forfar thug who broke police officer's leg jailed after breaching order
Post Thumbnail
LISTEN: The Courier Business Awards shortlist revealed
CR0037519 Strathmore Primary School has been named Scotland's first ADHD Friendly School by the ADHD Foundation. Pic shows pupils P7' pupils Brayden(left) and Sidney with Head Teacher Jennifer Garnes ....Pic Paul Reid
How Forfar's Strathmore Primary became Scotland's first ADHD friendly school
0
Evening telegraph/ Courier Broughty Ferry news CR0037541 G Jennings pics , Dundee Kiltwalk, the start at Broughty Ferry, Molly & George Laidlaw from Broughty Ferry, sunday 21st August.
Dundee Kiltwalk 2022 roll of honour
0
At the start in St Andrews. Photo by Gareth Jennings / DC Thomson
Our favourite pictures from Dundee Kiltwalk 2022
0
Jarvis Brothers has faced a number of challenges since it first opened in 1884.
Jarvis Brothers: Angus department store at the heart of community for almost 140 years
0
Police closed a section of North Esk Road following the crash. Picture: Ian Shewan
Montrose road closes after motorcycle crash
0
Celebrations after Eddie and Ann Bundy renewed their vows at Dalhousie day centre in Brechin. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
OAPs Eddie and Ann say 'I do' all over again in Brechin day care…
0
Bin workers in Dundee.
Bin strikes: Improved pay offer for Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross council staff
1

More from The Courier

A 3D image shows what the Harris Academy extension could look like. Image: Holmes Miller.
Designs for Dundee's Harris Academy extension approved
0
Newtyle railway sheds
Dangerous 190-year-old stonework forces developers to tweak Newtyle railway sheds housing plan
Bobby Reilly, who spent three decades working and volunteering at the YMCA.
Bobby Reilly: Family's tribute to Broughty Ferry YMCA stalwart
1
Cammy MacPherson could be out for three months.
St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson facing THREE months out with thigh injury
0
Dean McKinney.
Dundee child rapist faces more jail time after getting duped by paedophile hunters
Ukrainian refugee Mykola Kartavtseva and his family escaped Ukraine and made their way to a family members house in Cardenden. Photo: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
COURIER OPINION: Ukrainian refugees' terrifying escape to Fife shows why we cannot turn away…
0