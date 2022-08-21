3 St Johnstone talking points as attacking weaknesses exposed in Aberdeen stumble

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

3 St Johnstone talking points as attacking weaknesses exposed in Aberdeen stumble

By Sean Hamilton
August 21 2022, 6.08pm
St Johnstone's management team ponder their options with their side chasing the game against Aberdeen
St Johnstone's management team ponder their options with their side chasing the game against Aberdeen

In a sense, St Johnstone were unlucky to lose narrowly to Aberdeen.

After all, it took a stunning, 25-yard free kick by the Dons’ Liverpool loanee Leighton Clarkson to secure all three points for the Granite City men.

But while Saints looked solid enough at the back throughout, a painful lack of attacking impetus meant their scoring chances were few and far between.

Here are Courier Sport’s talking points as Callum Davidson’s side fell to 10th place in the Premiership.

That’s (not) entertainment

Supporters go to football matches hoping to enjoy themselves.

Unfortunately, there was precious little for Saints fans to relish about their side as an attacking force against Aberdeen.

And it wasn’t a one-off.

St Johnstone have never been free-scoring side in the top flight, where being hard to beat has been the foundation of their success.

But a lack of goals at McDiarmid Park has become a serious issue under Callum Davidson.

Saints’ struggle to create was on clear display against the Dons, whose keeper was only tested twice in 90 minutes, once in each half.

Crosses into the box from open play saw Theo Bair outnumbered and outmuscled, while the quality of set-pieces was poor.

Callum Davidson’s preferred back five when out of possession lends his St Johnstone side strength in numbers in defence, but it also leaves them short-handed higher up the pitch when the ball is turned over, with wing-backs typically starting forward runs from punishingly deep positions.

As a result, Saints are too often sluggish on the break and, ultimately, toothless in attack.

That’s a tactical problem Callum Davidson must fix or risk losing the backing of fans, increasingly starved of entertainment.

A side with backbone?

Daniel Phillips: Potential

People love to talk about football teams having a strong “spine”.

The thinking is, if an XI is solid through the centre of the pitch, from back to front, the foundation for everything else around it is set.

In Remi Matthews, Alex Mitchell and Daniel Phillips, there’s no doubting Saints have serious strength in central positions.

Phillips was handed his first start against Aberdeen and, while his decision-making at times raised eyebrows, his strength and ability to shield the ball and turn opponents was clear.

Up top however, Saints lack presence.

Theo Bair’s size means he should be a handful for defenders – and he needs to be to have any chance of success in possession given how isolated he finds himself.

But it looks like back-to-goal link-up play isn’t really his game.

Without somebody to fulfil that role, Saints’ spine will continue to look somewhat stunted.

Murphy the bright spark

Jamie Murphy shields the ball under pressure from Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson

There is a long way still to go this season.

But at this early stage, Jamie Murphy is looking increasingly like the best piece of business St Johnstone have done this summer.

He, above all others, was the player who gave Aberdeen’s defenders problems to solve at McDiarmid Park.

His willingness to carry the ball forward, to run at defenders and to have a pop at goal were a ray of light in the gloom of Saints’ weak attacking play.

His late, jinking run and vicious shot deserved a goal, but Kelle Roos in the Dons goal pulled off a terrific stop.

Getting him on the ball quicker and in dangerous positions can only be a good thing.

Once again, it’s a tactical conundrum Callum Davidson should look to solve

St Johnstone matchday verdict: Key moments, star man and player ratings as Aberdeen edge out toiling Perth side

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from St Johnstone FC

McDiarmid Park.
Pensioner dies after falling ill at McDiarmid Park before St Johnstone's game against Aberdeen
0
Callum Davidson urges St Johnstone on against Aberdeen
Callum Davidson reveals St Johnstone star's 'adamant' free-kick denial after Aberdeen profit from Perth…
0
Jamie Murphy shields the ball under pressure from an Aberdeen attacker
St Johnstone matchday verdict: Key moments, star man and player ratings as Aberdeen edge…
0
Murray Davidson.
Beat Aberdeen and St Johnstone will turn an OK start into a good one,…
0
Murray Davidson is sent off against Hibs.
Murray Davidson admits he MUST think about changing full-blooded approach ahead of St Johnstone…
0
Drey Wright v Jack MacKenzie could be a key battle.
St Johnstone v Aberdeen: Team news, key battle, formations, head to head record and…
0
Callum Davidson with Zander Clark after the goalkeeper's last game for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson 'gutted' Zander Clark is still without a club but…
1
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has had to be patient as far as his last signing is concerned.
St Johnstone striker search likely to go into last week of the transfer window,…
0
The latest podcast explores Mark Birighitti's form, Gary Bowyer's impact and the profile of striker St Johnstone need.
PODCAST: Mark Birighitti's Dundee United flak, St Johnstone's new striker profile and Gary Bowyer…
0
Andy Considine has been the signing Callum Davidson wanted.
'Nobody is really talking about Jamie McCart', says Callum Davidson, as St Johnstone defender…
0

More from The Courier

Evening telegraph/ Courier St Andrews news CR0037541 G Jennings pics , Dundee Kiltwalk, the start at St Andrews, C J Lang group,sunday 21st August.
Fundraisers hail 'awesome' Dundee Kiltwalk as thousands raised for charity
0
Rhys Breen sends a header towards goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Rhys Breen reflects on 'really, really disappointing' Dunfermline result and missed opportunity
0
Dundee Airport.
Full emergency response after plane reports technical fault after take-off at Dundee Airport
John Potter worked with Steven Bell at Dunfermline.
Steven Bell on Kelty Hearts debut versus Dunfermline, reuniting with John Potter and the…
0
Party in pink! Photo by Gareth Jennings / DC Thomson
Best pictures as thousands of people attend Otherlands Festival in Perth
0
Evening telegraph/ Courier Broughty Ferry news CR0037541 G Jennings pics , Dundee Kiltwalk, the start at Broughty Ferry, Molly & George Laidlaw from Broughty Ferry, sunday 21st August.
Dundee Kiltwalk 2022 roll of honour
0