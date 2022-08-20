St Johnstone matchday verdict: Key moments, star man and player ratings as Aberdeen edge out toiling Perth side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone matchday verdict: Key moments, star man and player ratings as Aberdeen edge out toiling Perth side

By Sean Hamilton
August 20 2022, 5.41pm
Jamie Murphy shields the ball under pressure from an Aberdeen attacker
Jamie Murphy shields the ball under pressure from an Aberdeen attacker

A stunning second half free-kick from Leighton Clarkson secured all three points for Aberdeen against St Johnstone.

The Perth side toiled to keep it tight against an attack-minded Dons side but were undone by a moment of magic by the on-loan Liverpool star.

Callum Davidson’s men, who lacked a clinical edge in attack, couldn’t find a way back – and fell to 10th place in the Premiership as a result.

Key moments vs Aberdeen

Davidson prizes the solidity his preferred defensive five give St Johnstone when out of possession.

However, early on at McDiarmid Park, home players’ positioning seemed to afford Aberdeen players time and space to orchestrate attacks from 30-40 yards out.

The Dons had the ball in the net through one such move 10 minutes in, but Bojan Miovski’s header was ruled out for offside.

To their credit, Saints got tighter to their opponents higher up the park in the aftermath.

Aberdeen star Bojan Miovski saw a first half header ruled out for offside against St Johnstone

However, a lack of attacking fluency hampered Saints’ efforts in possession, with a series of cross balls and set plays coming to nothing, often with only one or two attacking bodies in the box.

Graham Carey took matters into his own hands before the break, stinging Kelle Roos’ palms with a vicious free-kick when he must have expected another cross.

Disappointingly for Saints fans, that was the pretty much the best of it from their side going forward.

Whether Aberdeen should have been awarded the free-kick from which Leighton Clarkson gave them the lead is up for debate (the experienced Dons star appeared to be halfway to the ground before Carey even got close) but, in the aftermath, St Johnstone struggled to find their way as an attacking force.

They took until 82 minutes to register a second effort on target, when Jamie Murphy tested Roos after dancing past a pair of defenders, but it came to nothing.

St Johnstone star man

Jamie Murphy’s attacking contribution made him a standout performer against Aberdeen.

On a day that was again more about graft than craft for Saints, the former Rangers and Hibs man was, to his credit, a willing creator.

His movement gave Aberdeen something to think about, while his jinking run and shot late on might have nestled in the net had Aberdeen stopper Kelle Roos been less awake to the danger.

St Johnstone player ratings

Matthews 6; Wright 5; McGowan 6 (O’Halloran 84, 3); Mitchell 6; Considine 6; Brown 5; Phillips 5 (Davidson 62, 4); Hallberg 5; Carey 6 (Kucheriavyi 62, 4); Bair 5 (May 62, 4); Murphy 7.

Unused subs: Parish (GK); Gordon; Mahon; Crawford; Ballantyne..

St Johnstone manager under the microscope

Callum Davidson urges his players on against Aberdeen

How St Johnstone will shape up isn’t much of a mystery these days.

The question is merely who will slot into which position?

Of the possible “unknowns” against the Dons, Theo Bair was chosen to lead the line, while Daniel Phillips, after an impressive debut from the bench at Ibrox, started in the middle of the park alongside Melker Hallberg.

Saints looked solid enough for the most part in the first half but, as an attacking force, were limited to hopeful crosses and set-plays.

After falling behind, Davidson threw on Max Kucheriavyi, Murray Davidson and Stevie May for Phillips, Carey and Bair, with Hallberg pushed forward into a more attacking role.

It made little difference to the pattern of the game, with the Dons, who pushed for a second goal to kill the game, continuing to look the more controlled, dangerous outfit.

Michael O’Halloran appeared wide on the right late on but, more often than not, found himself pressed into defensive action.

Finding a way to combine attacking impetus with defensive solidity appears to be the Holy Grail for Davidson – and it was not found against Aberdeen.

Man in the middle vs Aberdeen

To go with story by Sean Hamilton. St Johnstone v Aberdeen matchday verdict Picture shows; Craig Napier. McDiarmid Park, Perth. Supplied by SNS Date; 20/08/2022

Craig Napier took a hard line towards anything even verging on physical play by St Johnstone from the start.

Four Perth players – Andy Considine, Melker Hallberg, Daniel Phillips and Graham Carey – had bookings to their names inside 50 minutes.

Carey was given a final warning for expressing his displeasure after Jonny Hayes appeared to go down somewhat easily to win the free-kick from which they went ahead.

His card-happy first-half approach impacted on Saints in the second half, with Carey and Phillips both withdrawn.

An over-zealous afternoon from the whistler.

PODCAST: Mark Birighitti’s Dundee United flak, St Johnstone’s new striker profile and Gary Bowyer giving Dundee fans what they want

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from St Johnstone FC

Callum Davidson urges St Johnstone on against Aberdeen
Callum Davidson reveals St Johnstone star's 'adamant' free-kick denial after Aberdeen profit from Perth…
0
Murray Davidson.
Beat Aberdeen and St Johnstone will turn an OK start into a good one,…
0
Murray Davidson is sent off against Hibs.
Murray Davidson admits he MUST think about changing full-blooded approach ahead of St Johnstone…
0
Drey Wright v Jack MacKenzie could be a key battle.
St Johnstone v Aberdeen: Team news, key battle, formations, head to head record and…
0
Callum Davidson with Zander Clark after the goalkeeper's last game for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson 'gutted' Zander Clark is still without a club but…
1
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has had to be patient as far as his last signing is concerned.
St Johnstone striker search likely to go into last week of the transfer window,…
0
The latest podcast explores Mark Birighitti's form, Gary Bowyer's impact and the profile of striker St Johnstone need.
PODCAST: Mark Birighitti's Dundee United flak, St Johnstone's new striker profile and Gary Bowyer…
0
Andy Considine has been the signing Callum Davidson wanted.
'Nobody is really talking about Jamie McCart', says Callum Davidson, as St Johnstone defender…
0
St Johnstone's big four have had differing early season experiences.
St Johnstone big 4 summer leavers analysed: Callum Hendry and Shaun Rooney off to…
0
Theo Bair in action against Rangers.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson sees 'massive improvement' in Theo Bair
0

More from The Courier

James McPake looks on at Meadowbank Stadium.
James McPake says Dunfermline 'got what they deserved' and again calls on Pars to…
0
John Potter was pleased with his side's performance.
John Potter says Kelty were 'miles better' against Dunfermline in search for 'fine balance'
0
Food for though: Ross
Jack Ross: Dire Dundee United deja vu is ‘a failing on me as a…
Dick Campbell believes his side didn't deserve anything from the game against Queen's Park.
Dick Campbell admits Arbroath 'deserved to lose' to Queen's Park and expresses need for…
0
Callum Davidson urges St Johnstone on against Aberdeen
Callum Davidson reveals St Johnstone star's 'adamant' free-kick denial after Aberdeen profit from Perth…
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer demands more from his side at Greenock Morton.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rues decision-making at Morton and questions 'nonsense' referee call
0