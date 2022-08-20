Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rues decision-making at Morton and questions ‘nonsense’ referee call

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rues decision-making at Morton and questions ‘nonsense’ referee call

By George Cran
August 20 2022, 5.55pm
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer demands more from his side at Greenock Morton.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer demands more from his side at Greenock Morton.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rued his side’s decision-making as they failed to add a third win on the spin in the Championship.

The Dark Blues were made to work hard by a spirited Greenock Morton outfit at Cappielow with Dougie Imrie’s side hitting the post in the closing stages.

Bowyer’s side themselves cracked the bar early on but he admits they weren’t at their best in Greenock.

“It was hard-fought. I’m happy with the clean sheet away from home,” he said.

“The pitch was very sticky which made it difficult to get the passing game going.

“The one good bit of play in the first half, we hit the bar.

Former Dundee trialist Robbie Crawford goes down under challenge from Joe Grayson.

“But we got into really good areas and didn’t make the right decision in that final pass.

“We didn’t work the goalkeeper enough.

“But I’ve been involved in many games like that where it isn’t a spectacle to watch but the most important thing is if you can’t win it, certainly don’t lose it.

“They hit the post late on but it’s a positive to come away with a clean sheet after not playing our best.

“We want to play better but if we don’t, we’ve got to make sure we keep a clean sheet.”

‘Nonsense’

Chances were few and far between in the second half but the opening period saw both teams going close.

Jaze Kabia missed the home side’s best chance late in the first 45 moments after a fiery exchange between the two teams that brought three bookings from referee Don Robertson.

It was Kabia racing through only to be whistled offside. However, the winger and Dundee goalie Harry Sharp were already committed to going for the high ball.

Cammy Kerr challenges Jaze Kabia of Morton.

Kabia got there first before Sharp clattered into his opponent, sparking a stramash on the edge of the area.

Sharp himself was booked by the referee as well as Ryan Sweeney and Jai Quitongo for their part in the argy bargy.

Bowyer, though, disputes the booking for his young goalie.

“He shouldn’t have been booked,” the Dark Blues boss said.

“It was offside. If the flag goes up straight away then he doesn’t go for it and their lad doesn’t go for it.

“But we wait to see if he interferes with play, of course he will interfere.

“Then the ref books him because it becomes a melee.

“That was a bit of nonsense if you ask me.”

Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as the Dee are held at Morton

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
