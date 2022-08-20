Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rues decision-making at Morton and questions ‘nonsense’ referee call

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rued his side’s decision-making as they failed to add a third win on the spin in the Championship.

The Dark Blues were made to work hard by a spirited Greenock Morton outfit at Cappielow with Dougie Imrie’s side hitting the post in the closing stages.

Bowyer’s side themselves cracked the bar early on but he admits they weren’t at their best in Greenock.

“It was hard-fought. I’m happy with the clean sheet away from home,” he said.

“The pitch was very sticky which made it difficult to get the passing game going.

“The one good bit of play in the first half, we hit the bar.

“But we got into really good areas and didn’t make the right decision in that final pass.

“We didn’t work the goalkeeper enough.

“But I’ve been involved in many games like that where it isn’t a spectacle to watch but the most important thing is if you can’t win it, certainly don’t lose it.

“They hit the post late on but it’s a positive to come away with a clean sheet after not playing our best.

“We want to play better but if we don’t, we’ve got to make sure we keep a clean sheet.”

‘Nonsense’

Chances were few and far between in the second half but the opening period saw both teams going close.

Jaze Kabia missed the home side’s best chance late in the first 45 moments after a fiery exchange between the two teams that brought three bookings from referee Don Robertson.

It was Kabia racing through only to be whistled offside. However, the winger and Dundee goalie Harry Sharp were already committed to going for the high ball.

Kabia got there first before Sharp clattered into his opponent, sparking a stramash on the edge of the area.

Sharp himself was booked by the referee as well as Ryan Sweeney and Jai Quitongo for their part in the argy bargy.

Bowyer, though, disputes the booking for his young goalie.

“He shouldn’t have been booked,” the Dark Blues boss said.

“It was offside. If the flag goes up straight away then he doesn’t go for it and their lad doesn’t go for it.

“But we wait to see if he interferes with play, of course he will interfere.

“Then the ref books him because it becomes a melee.

“That was a bit of nonsense if you ask me.”