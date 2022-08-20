Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as the Dee are held at Morton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as the Dee are held at Morton

By George Cran
August 20 2022, 5.11pm Updated: August 20 2022, 5.13pm
Dundee travelled to Greenock Morton aiming to take back top spot.

Dundee’s winless run at Cappielow continued as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Dougie Imrie’s Greenock Morton.

The Dark Blues haven’t won on the road at Morton since 2013, a streak that now stretches to five matches.

Both sides hit the woodwork but it was the hosts who edged matters in a hard-fought contest in the west coast sunshine.

The match was a battle, first and foremost. Classic Championship fare but an engaging watch nonetheless, for the opening half anyway.

Early on Dundee had to ride out a storm of home pressure but came out with the best effort of the first half, Paul McMullan rattling the crossbar inside 10 minutes.

Paul McMullan struck the bar in the first half.

Harry Sharp was the busier keeper but Jaze Kabia fluffed the chance to open the scoring on half-time, lifting his lob over the goalie but wide of the post.

The second period was more of the same but less quality. Chances were few and far between, Sharp was well-placed to save a close-range Alexander King effort while Luke McCowan skewed a decent chance wide at the other end.

Morton, though, were inches from taking all three points with a minute to go as Jack Baird headed onto the post.

Key moment

Just when both sets of fans had settled for a goal-less draw, the home side finally beat Harry Sharp.

The post, though, came to Dundee’s rescue as Baird got up highest from a Lewis Strapp long throw.

Paul McGowan was a target for the home crowd thanks to his St Mirren connections.

The flick-on header bounced off the foot of the post and out before the Dark Blues cleared.

Who knows how important this point may be come the end of the season and it very nearly was taken from Bowyer’s men.

Dundee’s star man: Tyler French

This was a defender’s day and it was between the two central defenders and goalkeeper Sharp for top marks.

Speedy French takes it with a strong performance against a tough opponent in Jai Quitongo.

Player ratings

Dundee: Sharp 7; Kerr 6, French 7, Sweeney 7, Marshall 6; Grayson 5 (Ashcroft 90), McGowan 6 (McGhee 78), Mulligan 6; McMullan 6 (Cameron 90), McCowan 6 (McGinn 70, 5), Rudden 6 (Robinson 70, 5).

Subs not used: Legzdins, Byrne, Williamson, Anderson.

Manager under the microscope

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer demands more from his side.

Gary Bowyer selected the same starting XI that saw off Arbroath 10 days ago.

This, though, was a different kind of contest against Dougie Imrie’s combative Morton side.

Resilience was needed, a wee bit of luck and some good defending.

He got that but more was needed up top as the match wore on.

Zach Robinson and Niall McGinn came on with 20 minutes to go, replacing like for like in Zak Rudden and Luke McCowan.

Jordan McGhee came on in central midfield for the final 12 minutes but there was to be no late winner.

Man in the middle

Don Robertson was the man in the middle at Cappielow.

If Don Robertson was travelling to Cappielow aiming to make friends, he failed miserably.

The referee was a key figure in the opening half with both sides unhappy at some decisions.

Morton more so as Robertson denied a penalty for a challenge by Ryan Sweeney on Jai Quitongo.

He also elected for a yellow card for Dee goalie Harry Sharp after he came out to punch the ball but instead caught Jaze Kabia with his fist.

The whistle had already gone for offside but it could easily have been a red card for the young stopper.

JIM SPENCE: In Gary Bowyer, Dundee have landed a manager in-tune with their hopes and dreams

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
