Police appeal for public's help to find missing Crail teenager By James Simpson August 20 2022, 5.21pm Updated: August 20 2022, 5.38pm Missing teenager, Jessica McMurray. Image: Police Scotland. Concern is growing for a missing Crail teenager who may have travelled to Edinburgh. Jessica McMurray was last seen at around 2.15pm on Thursday August 11 when she left her address in the Fife village. Police said the 17-year-old may have travelled to Edinburgh on Friday as they issued an appeal to the public. She is described as 5ft 4ins tall and was last seen wearing blue denim shorts, a black Calvin Klein sports bra top and black high top Converse trainers. Sergeant Andy Kirk confirmed Jessica has been missing before when she previously travelled to Glasgow. He said: "Jessica has been missing before but it is unusual for her to go this long without contacting anyone and we are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare. "If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts or has seen her, please contact police urgently on 101, quoting reference number 2074 of Thursday, 11 August, 2022." What happens when someone is reported missing in Scotland?