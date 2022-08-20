Police appeal for public’s help to find missing Crail teenager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police appeal for public’s help to find missing Crail teenager

By James Simpson
August 20 2022, 5.21pm Updated: August 20 2022, 5.38pm
Missing teenager, Jessica McMurray. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing teenager, Jessica McMurray. Image: Police Scotland.

Concern is growing for a missing Crail teenager who may have travelled to Edinburgh.

Jessica McMurray was last seen at around 2.15pm on Thursday August 11 when she left her address in the Fife village.

Police said the 17-year-old may have travelled to Edinburgh on Friday as they issued an appeal to the public.

She is described as 5ft 4ins tall and was last seen wearing blue denim shorts, a black Calvin Klein sports bra top and black high top Converse trainers.

Sergeant Andy Kirk confirmed Jessica has been missing before when she previously travelled to Glasgow.

He said: “Jessica has been missing before but it is unusual for her to go this long without contacting anyone and we are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

“If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts or has seen her, please contact police urgently on 101, quoting reference number 2074 of Thursday, 11 August, 2022.”

What happens when someone is reported missing in Scotland?

