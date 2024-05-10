Cupar woman watches in horror as childhood home goes up in flames

A former resident of the Cupar property that went up in flames on Friday has been left devastated by the damage caused to her childhood home.

Amy Winter, 29, went to Bellbrae, on the A914 at South Road, when she heard about the property being on fire at around 1pm.

Five fire appliances were sent to the scene, alongside the police, Scottish Ambulance Service, Scottish Power and Scottish Gas.

She said: “My family got a message sent across on a group chat.

“We’re all absolutely gobsmacked. We lived there for just shy of 20 years.

“I live on the other side of the valley but had to come down to see how bad the damage was.”

Could boiler have caused Cupar house fire?

Amy revealed that the house was built in 1879.

“It must be one of the oldest in Cupar,” she said.

“It’s a beautiful house, definitely one of the most beautiful in the area.

“I’m not sure if the current owners have changed the way the house is, but when we lived there, there was a big, six-foot boiler in there.

“I hope that hasn’t been the cause of the fire.”

Amy continued: “It looks like the whole roof has collapsed. The walls are still standing so I hope that they don’t have to demolish the building.

“It looks like I’m the only person here, because it’s out of town it would be difficult for people to stop and look.

“I hope the current home owners have arrived or are aware that their house is on fire”

“We moved away eight or nine years ago. It’s devastating.”

On Friday afternoon, firefighters remained at the scene as they continued to extinguish the flames.

SFRS received a call at 1.10pm of the fire.

A spokesperson said at 3.50pm: “We’re still in attendance with five appliances. We’re currently at work with a height appliance and a jet.

“Police, Scottish Ambulance Service, Scottish Power and Scottish Gas are also in attendance.”