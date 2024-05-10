Cupar woman watches in horror as childhood home goes up in flames

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cupar woman watches in horror as childhood home goes up in flames

Amy Winter was "gobsmacked" to see her home of nearly 20 years on fire.

By Ben MacDonald
Amy Winter's family used to live in the house
Amy Winter returned to her former home when she heard it was on fire. Image: Amy Winter

A former resident of the Cupar property that went up in flames on Friday has been left devastated by the damage caused to her childhood home.

Amy Winter, 29, went to Bellbrae, on the A914 at South Road, when she heard about the property being on fire at around 1pm.

Five fire appliances were sent to the scene, alongside the police, Scottish Ambulance Service, Scottish Power and Scottish Gas.

She said: “My family got a message sent across on a group chat.

“We’re all absolutely gobsmacked. We lived there for just shy of 20 years.

“I live on the other side of the valley but had to come down to see how bad the damage was.”

Could boiler have caused Cupar house fire?

Amy revealed that the house was built in 1879.

“It must be one of the oldest in Cupar,” she said.

“It’s a beautiful house, definitely one of the most beautiful in the area.

Firefighters tackle the house fire. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The roof of the property has been completely destroyed. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Winter family lived in the house for nearly 20 years. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“I’m not sure if the current owners have changed the way the house is, but when we lived there, there was a big, six-foot boiler in there.

“I hope that hasn’t been the cause of the fire.”

Amy continued: “It looks like the whole roof has collapsed. The walls are still standing so I hope that they don’t have to demolish the building.

“It looks like I’m the only person here, because it’s out of town it would be difficult for people to stop and look.

“I hope the current home owners have arrived or are aware that their house is on fire”

“We moved away eight or nine years ago. It’s devastating.”

Crew members from Cupar, Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes were called. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at the scene on Friday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Five appliances were in attendance. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

On Friday afternoon, firefighters remained at the scene as they continued to extinguish the flames.

SFRS received a call at 1.10pm of the fire.

A spokesperson said at 3.50pm: “We’re still in attendance with five appliances. We’re currently at work with a height appliance and a jet.

“Police, Scottish Ambulance Service, Scottish Power and Scottish Gas are also in attendance.”

