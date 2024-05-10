Firefighters tackle blaze at house in Cupar

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a house near Cupar.

The fire at the property on the A914 at South Road was reported just after 1pm on Friday.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has sent four appliances to the scene.

No further details are available at this stage.

A spokeswoman for SFRS said: “We received a call at 1.10pm reporting a fire in a house on the A914 near Cupar.

“We have sent four appliances – from Cupar, Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy to the scene.

“Firefighters are at the scene.

“We have no further details at this stage.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

