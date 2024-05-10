Fife Firefighters tackle blaze at house in Cupar Four appliances have been sent to the scene. By Lindsey Hamilton May 10 2024, 1:45pm May 10 2024, 1:45pm Share Firefighters tackle blaze at house in Cupar Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4976068/cupar-house-fire/ Copy Link 0 comment Firefighters are at the scene. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a house near Cupar. The fire at the property on the A914 at South Road was reported just after 1pm on Friday. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has sent four appliances to the scene. No further details are available at this stage. A spokeswoman for SFRS said: “We received a call at 1.10pm reporting a fire in a house on the A914 near Cupar. The house that was on fire. Image: Michael Alexander/DC Thomson Fire fighters at the scene. Image: Michael Alexander/ DC Thomson The house is extensively damaged. Image: Michael Alexander/DC Thomson The road beside the house on fire. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services “We have sent four appliances – from Cupar, Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy to the scene. “Firefighters are at the scene. “We have no further details at this stage.” Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.
