Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth Against Racism protest Katie Hopkins city gig with rival night for refugee kids

Katie Hopkins is due to perform at Perth's Salutation Hotel next week

By Morag Lindsay
Katie Hopkins
Katie Hopkins is bringing her Silly Cow tour to Perth next week. Image: Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Anti-racism campaigners in Perth are hosting a night of comedy, music and poetry to rival Katie Hopkins gig in the city.

The controversial former reality TV star is bringing her Silly Cow tour to Perth’s Salutation Hotel on Thursday.

The gig is sold out.

But Perth Against Racism says it wants to offer locals an alternative to Hopkins’ “hateful rhetoric”.

It is organising a gathering in The Venue, in St John Street, Perth.

Salutation Hotel exterior
Katie Hopkins will perform at the Salutation Hotel in Perth.

The Cowmmunity night will feature music from Nick Shane, Jack Given, Andy Linn, Katie Whittaker, Ian McLaren and Root Notes.

Poetry will be provided by Julie McNeil, Jennifer Grady and Joseph Munro.

And comics Mike Herd and Gary Meek will also be performing.

Organisers said they considered other forms of protest. But they did not want to make life difficult for staff at the Salutation Hotel, some of whom might not share Hopkins’ views either.

Nick Shane playing guitar on stage
Nick Shane will perform at the Perth Against Racism event. Image: Supplied
Gary Meek pointing at camera
Comedian Gary Meek is also on the bill. Image: Supplied.

A Perth Against Racism spokesperson said: “Community is a free event that will raise money for various charities on the night – charities that we are sure that Katie Hopkins would not approve of like Safe Passage which helps unaccompanied child refugees.”

Katie Hopkins event follows other Perth Against Racism actions

Katie Hopkins made her name on The Apprentice in 2007.

She has since become known as a columnist and political commentator, courting controversy with her views on issues such as migrants and class.

Katie Hopkins.
Katie Hopkins.

Her role as a presenter at LBC was terminated in May 2017 following comments she made on Twitter about the Manchester Arena bombing.

And in July 2021, she was deported from Australia after she deliberately flouted Covid-19 rules.

Perth Against Racism grew out of opposition to a Scottish Defence League rally in the city in 2017.

The SDL staged a protest walk against a new Mosque being created in Perth.

But more than 1,000 people took to the streets in a peaceful counter-demonstration.

Woman holding banner which reads 'No racists, bigots in Scotland'
Banners on show during the protests against the Scottish Defence League rally in Perth.

Since then Perth Against Racism says supporters have worked together to tackle misinformation, help people who have suffered from racist attacks and raise money for charities that celebrate diversity.

Events have included photography exhibitions and gigs.

Perth Against Racism spokesperson said it was proud to continue that record with its Katie Hopkins action.

The spokesperson added: “While some use their voices to ridicule and create division, Cowmmunity is an appeal for respect and unity.”

Tickets for Cowmmunity are free, but they must be booked in advance.

