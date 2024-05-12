Levenmouth rail link arrives in three weeks – and community is already on board

Passenger trains will arrive in Leven for the first time in more than half a century on June 2.

And railway campaigners are confident the £116 million project is on track to change Levenmouth’s fortunes over the coming years.

The rail link will provide direct journeys to Edinburgh, via a second new station at Cameron Bridge.

And there is suddenly a real sense of optimism in the community, with a host of celebrations planned.

We asked community council members, local business people, an estate agent and a commuter how they see Levenmouth benefiting.

Here’s what they had to say.

‘You can feel the positivity around Levenmouth rail link’

For community council chairwoman Teresa Watson, the Levenmouth rail link is the best thing to happen to the area in years.

“It’s putting us back on the map and people are starting to feel like they matter again,” she says.

“You can already feel the positive atmosphere around the community.

“Economically, I think it will make a massive difference and I can see it snowballing.

“I’m passionate about Leven.

“It will soon be so much easier for people to get here for a visit.

“You only need to walk around to see what we have – the beach obviously, Silverburn and everything that’s happening up there and Letham Glen, which celebrates its centenary next year with lots of events lined up.

“For me personally, I love going to concerts but getting home is a nightmare.

“How easy will be be to jump on a train that brings you straight back to Leven? I can’t wait.”

‘We’re investing in our business to prepare for people coming to Leven’

Ayshea and Michael Morris own Beachcomber Amusements on Leven Promenade, which includes a cafe and bouncy castle.

And they are busy preparing for an expected visitor boost.

Ayshea says: “We’re the third generation of my husband’s family to run the businesses.

“And we’ve invested a lot of money to make them the best they can be for people coming to the area.

“The whole front of the arcade is being remodelled, we’ve put in new machines and the cafe is due for a refit at the end of the year.

“We spent £30,000 putting the bouncy castle in two years ago but we hope it will increase footfall on the Prom.

“We also have a holiday flat that people come and stay in.

“Our industry is tourism. Hopefully the rail link coming will make things more accessible and even more people will come.

“There’s a lot of talk about the area and we wouldn’t be investing in it if we didn’t think if would be successful.

‘Levenmouth rail link will boost property prices’, says estate agent

The Levenmouth rail link opening is bound to have a knock-on effect for homeowners, according to a local estate agent.

Jim Parker, who runs Leven-based Fife Properties, says: “As people begin to understand they can get easy access into Edinburgh, it’s more cost effective to live over here and work remotely, getting the train in once or twice a week.

“You can get a mansion over here for the price of a flat in Edinburgh. We’re getting people considering it already.

“It will continue to have an effect once the railway is up and running, provided it’s used successfully.

“Primarily, buying a house comes down to basic fundamentals like how many bedrooms it has, room sizes etc.

“But people also want to know ‘is it going to give me a lifestyle, how far am I from the beach, where can I take my dog for a walk and ride my mountain bike?’.

“Leven has all of that within walking distance and we take it all for granted.”

Commuter will let the train take the strain

Graeme Reekie ran the Kino Cinema in Leven for many years until it closed in December. He still runs Glenrothes Kino.

However, he has now changed course and is studying medicine at Edinburgh University.

He drives to the capital every day, battling through M90 traffic and parking in the city centre.

But from June, he plans to take the train.

He says: “It will give me time to study in the morning on my way in.

“The bus isn’t feasible as it takes too long and I’d have to leave really early to get there on time.

“Now, I’ll be able to walk to the station and then walk to the university from Waverley.

“A return ticket will cost £13 but I’ll get a third off with my student discount.

“Parking in Edinburgh is astronomical so it will probably work out cheaper.

“Plus I won’t have the stress of driving through Edinburgh when it’s busy.”