Man, 40, charged after Kirkcaldy police chase ends in crash

A 40-year-old man has been charged after a police chase in Kirkcaldy which ended in a crash.

The incident happened around 10pm on Friday when police attempted to stop a Vauxhall Astra on Hendry Road.

Police say the driver failed to stop, which prompted a pursuit through the Fife town.

The car crashed through a garden hedge on Denend Crescent at the King Street junction a short time later.

Following the crash, the driver and passenger were taken to hospital as a precaution.

The male driver was charged with road traffic offences

Fire crews were also called to the scene to extinguish the car following the crash.

Car crashes through garden wall in Kirkcaldy

The homeowner, who asked not to be named, told The Courier he was at the back of the house when the crash occurred.

He said: “The first I knew of it was when my daughter shouted that a car had crashed into our house.

“I rushed outside and saw the badly damaged car sat in the front garden just a few feet from our door.

“There were a lot of police vehicles in the street just a minute or so after it had happened.

“Thankfully the stone wall had helped in the impact and slowed the car down before it came through the house.

“Police were all over the street for most of the evening before the car was removed.

“I’m just thankful none of us have been hurt.”

Man, 40, arrested after Kirkcaldy crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.05pm on Friday a Vauxhall Astra failed to stop for officers on Hendry Road, Kirkcaldy.

“The car was involved in a crash a short time later on King Street.

“The male driver and his female passenger were taken to hospital as a precaution.

“A 40-year-old man was arrested in charged with offences including road traffic offences.

“He is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday May 13.”