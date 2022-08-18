PODCAST: Mark Birighitti’s Dundee United flak, St Johnstone’s new striker profile and Gary Bowyer giving Dundee fans what they want By Eric Nicolson August 18 2022, 3.18pm 0 The latest podcast explores Mark Birighitti's form, Gary Bowyer's impact and the profile of striker St Johnstone need. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Mark Birighitti might not be making the saves Dundee United fans want him to produce at the moment. But is he saving some of his team-mates from being front and centre with criticism swirling around Tannadice after a bruising, double digits week of defeats? In this week’s Courier Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson assess the goalkeeping situation at United and other areas of concern. The spotlight is also put on the type of striker St Johnstone need to finish off Callum Davidson’s summer of recruitment, why Gary Bowyer ‘gets Dundee’ and the change of the Arbroath DNA. Listen below at Podbean – Or subscribe and listen at one of the following links – Spotify Google Podcasts Apple Podcasts Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Football Dundee manager Gary Bowyer reveals Sam Fisher discussion before Dunfermline loan move 0 Scott Allan swoop shows Arbroath are 'no mugs' as Dick Campbell outlines when Lichties… 0 Arbroath make 'statement of intent' confirming signing of ex Hibs ace Scott Allan 1 How Arbroath hero David Gold hopes to inspire future Lichties and why coaching is… 0 Dundee defender Sam Fisher re-joins old boss as he heads out on loan to… 0 Bobby Linn admits Arbroath are hurting after Dundee 'sickener' but Lichties ace looks to… 0 Dunfermline Athletic goal hero Nikolay Todorov reveals instruction for wingers so he can 'give… 0 4 talking points from Dunfermline v Montrose as stingy Pars breakdown stubborn side to… 0 Stewart Petrie enjoys return to 'special place' despite Montrose defeat to old side Dunfermline 0 James McPake reveal his Dunfermline squad is close to 'crisis' after win over Montrose 0 More from The Courier Boy, 15, last seen at Perth school found safe and well Dad who lost son to suicide hits out at further delay to Dundee crisis… 1 'Male midwives are not controversial': Dundee council leader John Alexander breaks silence on period… 1 Thursday court round-up — Sinister kiss-chase allegation Fife family left homeless after fire 'overwhelmed' by community's support 0 Allan Bryant: New temporary officer to lead Glenrothes case as family open up on…