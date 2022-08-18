PODCAST: Mark Birighitti’s Dundee United flak, St Johnstone’s new striker profile and Gary Bowyer giving Dundee fans what they want

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
PODCAST: Mark Birighitti’s Dundee United flak, St Johnstone’s new striker profile and Gary Bowyer giving Dundee fans what they want

By Eric Nicolson
August 18 2022, 3.18pm
The latest podcast explores Mark Birighitti's form, Gary Bowyer's impact and the profile of striker St Johnstone need.
The latest podcast explores Mark Birighitti's form, Gary Bowyer's impact and the profile of striker St Johnstone need.

Mark Birighitti might not be making the saves Dundee United fans want him to produce at the moment.

But is he saving some of his team-mates from being front and centre with criticism swirling around Tannadice after a bruising, double digits week of defeats?

In this week’s Courier Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson assess the goalkeeping situation at United and other areas of concern.

The spotlight is also put on the type of striker St Johnstone need to finish off Callum Davidson’s summer of recruitment, why Gary Bowyer ‘gets Dundee’ and the change of the Arbroath DNA.

Listen below at Podbean –

Or subscribe and listen at one of the following links –

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Apple Podcasts

