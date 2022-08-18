PODCAST: Mark Birighitti’s Dundee United flak, St Johnstone’s new striker profile and Gary Bowyer giving Dundee fans what they want

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mark Birighitti might not be making the saves Dundee United fans want him to produce at the moment.

But is he saving some of his team-mates from being front and centre with criticism swirling around Tannadice after a bruising, double digits week of defeats?

In this week’s Courier Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson assess the goalkeeping situation at United and other areas of concern.

The spotlight is also put on the type of striker St Johnstone need to finish off Callum Davidson’s summer of recruitment, why Gary Bowyer ‘gets Dundee’ and the change of the Arbroath DNA.

